WATCH: Babar Azam’s ‘PSL Peace Dove’ Backfires As US-Iran Truce Collapses Mid-Match

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PSL 2026: The Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2026 has found itself at the centre of an international diplomatic storm. In a highly choreographed ceremony at the National Stadium Karachi on Wednesday, Peshawar Zalmi captain Babar Azam and Hyderabad Kingsmen skipper Marnus Labuschagne released a white dove to celebrate Pakistan's role in brokering a ceasefire between the United States and Iran.

However, the "Pakistan - The Peace Maker" initiative was met with immediate irony as reports emerged that the fragile truce had already begun to unravel before the final ball of the match was bowled.

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🚨 BIG EMBARRASSMENT FOR PAKISTAN AND PSL



Peshawar Zalmi Captain 🔔 ka king Babar Azam and Marnus Labuschagne released a white dove after Pakistan 'brokered' a peace deal between the US & Iran.



That deal ended before the match got over😂😭😂😭😂😭 pic.twitter.com/96mbCvzsSX — Brutal Truth (@sarkarstix) April 8, 2026

A Gesture Amidst Global Tension

The ceremony took place just before the toss for Match 15, attended by PSL CEO Salman Naseer. The act was intended to showcase Pakistan’s successful mediation of a two-week ceasefire, which had been announced earlier that day by world leaders.

The move was designed to project an image of regional stability and diplomatic influence to a global audience.

While the "King" of Pakistan cricket, Babar Azam, and Australian star Labuschagne participated in the release, the reaction on social media was far from celebratory.

"The gesture felt forced and entirely out of place in a cricket tournament," one viral social media post remarked, echoing the sentiments of many who viewed the event as a PR-driven distraction.

The Truce That Didn't Last the Match

The primary cause for the "big embarrassment" noted by observers was the swift deterioration of the ceasefire. Despite the symbolic release of the dove, geopolitical tensions between Washington and Tehran flared back up within hours.

By the time Peshawar Zalmi had secured their thrilling last-ball victory, the diplomatic "peace deal" was already being questioned by international analysts.

The initiative was part of a broader effort by the Pakistani government to highlight the 'Islamabad Accord', a 15-day framework intended to reopen the Strait of Hormuz. However, with the ceasefire reportedly falling apart almost as soon as it was signed, the PSL’s attempt to merge sport with international diplomacy has been widely panned as premature.

Social Media Trolling and Global Reaction

The juxtaposition of a peace ceremony followed by immediate reports of continued hostilities has made the PSL a target for global trolling. Critics pointed out that the "Peace Maker" branding looked overly ambitious given the volatile nature of the conflict.

Many fans expressed frustration that the league was being used as a political tool rather than focusing on the cricket itself.

The fact that the deal "ended before the match got over" has been used by critics to highlight the superficial nature of the ceremony.

As the tournament moves forward, the white dove releasing moment is likely to be remembered more as a diplomatic misstep than a milestone for world peace.