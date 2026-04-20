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HomeSportsIPLBabar Azam Creates History With Near-Perfect Century, Sets Unique T20 Record

Babar Azam Creates History With Near-Perfect Century, Sets Unique T20 Record

Babar Azam smashed an unbeaten 100 off 52 balls for Peshawar Zalmi, setting two impressive T20 records in his outing against Quetta Gladiators.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 20 Apr 2026 06:35 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Babar Azam scored an unbeaten century off 52 balls for Peshawar Zalmi.
  • This century marks his 12th in T20s, placing him second all-time.
  • He is the first batter to face 50+ balls with one dot.

Babar Azam Sets Record: Representing Peshawar Zalmi in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), Babar Azam delivered an unbeaten century in a league clash against Quetta Gladiators, showcasing remarkable control and consistency. The former Pakistan captain reached the milestone in just 52 deliveries, finishing with 100* runs that included six boundaries and four sixes. His knock came in the 29th match of the tournament, and in the process, Babar etched his name into the record books with a truly unique statistical feat.

Babar Sets Unique T20 Record

During his 52-ball stay at the crease, Babar Azam played only a single dot ball, a rare achievement in the shortest format of the game. This makes him the first batter in T20 history to face more than 50 deliveries while registering just one dot ball in an innings.

The feat highlights his ability to consistently rotate strike and find gaps, maintaining momentum throughout the innings without allowing the bowlers any breathing space.

Additionally, Babar Azam brought up his 12th T20 century with this knock, placing him second on the list of most hundreds in the format. Only Chris Gayle sits above him, having registered 22 centuries in T20 cricket.

He now requires 10 more tons to equal that record, a challenge that seems achievable given his consistency and longevity.

Ending A Long Wait

This century also marked a significant personal milestone for Babar. He had gone over two years without reaching three figures in T20 cricket, with his previous ton dating back to February 2024.

The latest innings ended a wait of approximately 783 days, making the achievement even more special. It not only underlined his return to peak form but also reaffirmed his status as one of the most dependable batters in the format.

Remarkable T20 Career

Babar’s overall numbers in T20 cricket further underline his excellence. Across 355 matches and 342 innings, he has amassed 12,306 runs at an impressive average of 42.72, combined with a strike rate of 128.76.

His tally includes 12 centuries and 100 half-centuries. Notably, he is also the fastest player to reach 12,000 T20 runs, achieving the milestone in just 338 innings, another testament to his sustained brilliance.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What record did Babar Azam set in the recent PSL match?

Babar Azam became the first batter in T20 history to face over 50 deliveries with only one dot ball, showcasing exceptional strike rotation.

How many T20 centuries does Babar Azam now have?

With his recent unbeaten century, Babar Azam now has 12 T20 centuries, placing him second on the all-time list behind Chris Gayle.

How long had it been since Babar Azam's last T20 century?

Babar Azam's latest century ended a wait of approximately 783 days, with his previous T20 ton occurring in February 2024.

What are Babar Azam's overall T20 career statistics?

Across 355 matches, Babar Azam has scored 12,306 runs at an average of 42.72, with 12 centuries and 100 half-centuries.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 20 Apr 2026 06:35 PM (IST)
Tags :
Peshawar Zalmi Babar Azam PSL T20 Records
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