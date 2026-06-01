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HomeSportsIPLWATCH: Police Take Action As RCB Fan Celebrations Turn Chaotic After IPL 2026 Triumph

WATCH: Police Take Action As RCB Fan Celebrations Turn Chaotic After IPL 2026 Triumph

Countless RCB fans celebrated the franchise's latest IPL title, but some gatherings apparently turned chaotic, prompting police intervention.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 01 Jun 2026 10:43 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • RCB title celebrations saw fans flood streets, sparking disorder.
  • Police used batons to disperse unruly crowds restoring order.
  • RCB social media post suggests there won't be a victory parade this year.

RCB IPL 2026 Title Celebration Chaos: Royal Challengers Bengaluru's successful defence of their IPL title triggered widespread celebrations, with fans pouring onto the streets to mark the franchise's latest triumph. However, amid the jubilant scenes, videos emerging on social media have highlighted instances of overcrowding and public disorder during the celebrations. One video that has gone viral online was shared originally on Instagram by the account festival_vlogs_hyderabad. The footage appears to show police personnel intervening after large groups of fans gathered on public roads.

Officers can be seen using batons to disperse sections of the crowd as authorities attempted to restore order.

The scale of the celebrations reflects RCB's immense popularity, but it has also raised concerns about maintaining order when thousands of supporters gather spontaneously.

Also Check || WATCH: Krunal Pandya Celebrates IPL 2026 Glory With Adorable Father-Son Moment

No RCB Trophy Parade Planned This Time?

RCB's maiden IPL title in 2025 ended a wait of nearly two decades but was followed by tragedy when a stampede during the team's victory celebrations resulted in the deaths of 11 fans.

The incident led to significant scrutiny and impacted operations at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium before the venue was eventually cleared to host IPL 2026 matches.

Following this year's triumph, the franchise shared a message on social media that appears to suggest there will be no public trophy parade.

"What a night. What a feeling. To every member of the RCB nation, congratulations. This is YOUR win. As the celebrations begin, let's be responsible. The best way to celebrate is with your loved ones. Relive the memories, and enjoy this special moment from the comfort of home. We'll see you in the stadium next year, 12th Man Army. Until then, spread the joy and keep supporting us. #PlayBold #????RCB #IPL2026,"

The statement has been widely interpreted as an indication that RCB do not plan to hold a large-scale public celebration at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium following their latest title-winning campaign.

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened during the RCB IPL 2026 title celebrations?

The celebrations for RCB's IPL 2026 title defense led to overcrowding and public disorder. Videos show police using batons to disperse large crowds of fans.

Why is there concern about public disorder during RCB celebrations?

The immense popularity of RCB leads to thousands of supporters gathering spontaneously. A past tragedy during celebrations highlights the risks of maintaining order.

Was there a trophy parade planned for RCB's IPL 2026 win?

No, a trophy parade is not planned. RCB's social media message advised fans to celebrate responsibly from home, suggesting no large-scale public event.

What was the consequence of RCB's first IPL title win in 2025?

Following their 2025 title win, a stampede during victory celebrations tragically resulted in the deaths of 11 fans.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 01 Jun 2026 10:40 AM (IST)
Tags :
Virat Kohli RCB IPL Final IPL
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