WATCH: Police Take Action As RCB Fan Celebrations Turn Chaotic After IPL 2026 Triumph

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom RCB title celebrations saw fans flood streets, sparking disorder.

Police used batons to disperse unruly crowds restoring order.

RCB social media post suggests there won't be a victory parade this year.

RCB IPL 2026 Title Celebration Chaos: Royal Challengers Bengaluru's successful defence of their IPL title triggered widespread celebrations, with fans pouring onto the streets to mark the franchise's latest triumph. However, amid the jubilant scenes, videos emerging on social media have highlighted instances of overcrowding and public disorder during the celebrations. One video that has gone viral online was shared originally on Instagram by the account festival_vlogs_hyderabad. The footage appears to show police personnel intervening after large groups of fans gathered on public roads.

🚨RCB fans received belt treatment from Telangana Police🚨 pic.twitter.com/hruscDt1gS June 1, 2026

Officers can be seen using batons to disperse sections of the crowd as authorities attempted to restore order.

The scale of the celebrations reflects RCB's immense popularity, but it has also raised concerns about maintaining order when thousands of supporters gather spontaneously.

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No RCB Trophy Parade Planned This Time?

RCB's maiden IPL title in 2025 ended a wait of nearly two decades but was followed by tragedy when a stampede during the team's victory celebrations resulted in the deaths of 11 fans.

The incident led to significant scrutiny and impacted operations at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium before the venue was eventually cleared to host IPL 2026 matches.

Following this year's triumph, the franchise shared a message on social media that appears to suggest there will be no public trophy parade.

"What a night. What a feeling. To every member of the RCB nation, congratulations. This is YOUR win. As the celebrations begin, let's be responsible. The best way to celebrate is with your loved ones. Relive the memories, and enjoy this special moment from the comfort of home. We'll see you in the stadium next year, 12th Man Army. Until then, spread the joy and keep supporting us. #PlayBold #????RCB #IPL2026,"

The statement has been widely interpreted as an indication that RCB do not plan to hold a large-scale public celebration at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium following their latest title-winning campaign.