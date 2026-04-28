PM Modi Unveils Six BCCI Indoor Academies Across North-East India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has today officially inaugurated six BCCI Indoor Cricket Academies across the North-Eastern states. The virtual ceremony, held during a state function in Gangtok, marks a decisive shift in Indian cricket’s infrastructure strategy—moving away from a single-hub model in Guwahati to create a connected network of high-performance training centres.

The project was conceptualised during the tenure of Jay Shah as BCCI Secretary (now ICC Chairman), with the foundation stone laid in May 2024. The initiative follows the integration of North-Eastern teams into India’s domestic structure, addressing the critical need for local, world-class facilities to support their development.

Where are the Academies Located

For decades, aspiring cricketers in the region were forced to travel to Guwahati or outside the North-East for professional training. The new academies are strategically distributed across six states to provide immediate local access:

1. Rangpo, Sikkim

2. Doimukh, Arunachal Pradesh

3. Imphal, Manipur

4. Madankurklang, Meghalaya

5. Aizawl, Mizoram

6. Dimapur, Nagaland

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Six academies. One vision.



Hon’ble PM Shri Narendra Modi @narendramodi inaugurates BCCI Indoor Cricket Academies across the North-East, expanding access to high-quality training and opportunity.



The ceremony was attended by ICC Chairman and former BCCI Secretary Mr Jay Shah… pic.twitter.com/EI6yxtRnz5 — BCCI (@BCCI) April 28, 2026

The Indoor Advantage

The decision to build indoor facilities is a direct response to the region’s climate. The North-East’s extended monsoon season has traditionally disrupted outdoor training for months at a time. Each new centre functions as an all-weather hub, featuring:

Covered practice pitches for year-round training.

Integrated support facilities, including high-tech gyms and temperature-controlled swimming pools.

Administrative and training blocks to ensure a consistent, professional environment.

Leadership Perspectives on the Milestone

BCCI President Mithun Manhas described the launch as a move toward a more inclusive foundation for the game. "This initiative reflects a clear intent to take cricket infrastructure to every region and build a stronger foundation for the game," Manhas stated.

BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia termed the inauguration a "momentous occasion" and a "red-letter day" for the region. "The facilities will ensure that training continues throughout the year, giving players the consistency they need to develop their game," Saikia added, thanking the Prime Minister for gracing the event and Jay Shah for his original vision initiated in 2022.