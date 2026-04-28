Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
CricketLive ScoreSchedulesResultsTeamsOrange CapPurple Cap
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsIPLPM Modi Unveils Six BCCI Indoor Academies Across North-East India

PM Modi Unveils Six BCCI Indoor Academies Across North-East India

PM Narendra Modi virtually opens six high-performance BCCI indoor academies in the North-East. Read about the new training facilities in Sikkim, Manipur, and beyond.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 28 Apr 2026 07:30 PM (IST)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has today officially inaugurated six BCCI Indoor Cricket Academies across the North-Eastern states. The virtual ceremony, held during a state function in Gangtok, marks a decisive shift in Indian cricket’s infrastructure strategy—moving away from a single-hub model in Guwahati to create a connected network of high-performance training centres.

The project was conceptualised during the tenure of Jay Shah as BCCI Secretary (now ICC Chairman), with the foundation stone laid in May 2024. The initiative follows the integration of North-Eastern teams into India’s domestic structure, addressing the critical need for local, world-class facilities to support their development.

Where are the Academies Located

For decades, aspiring cricketers in the region were forced to travel to Guwahati or outside the North-East for professional training. The new academies are strategically distributed across six states to provide immediate local access:

1. Rangpo, Sikkim
2. Doimukh, Arunachal Pradesh
3. Imphal, Manipur
4. Madankurklang, Meghalaya
5. Aizawl, Mizoram
6. Dimapur, Nagaland

WATCH POST

The Indoor Advantage

The decision to build indoor facilities is a direct response to the region’s climate. The North-East’s extended monsoon season has traditionally disrupted outdoor training for months at a time. Each new centre functions as an all-weather hub, featuring:

Covered practice pitches for year-round training.

Integrated support facilities, including high-tech gyms and temperature-controlled swimming pools.

Administrative and training blocks to ensure a consistent, professional environment.

Leadership Perspectives on the Milestone

BCCI President Mithun Manhas described the launch as a move toward a more inclusive foundation for the game. "This initiative reflects a clear intent to take cricket infrastructure to every region and build a stronger foundation for the game," Manhas stated.

BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia termed the inauguration a "momentous occasion" and a "red-letter day" for the region. "The facilities will ensure that training continues throughout the year, giving players the consistency they need to develop their game," Saikia added, thanking the Prime Minister for gracing the event and Jay Shah for his original vision initiated in 2022.

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 28 Apr 2026 07:19 PM (IST)
Tags :
North - East PM Modi BCCI Breaking News ABP Live 'Narendra Modi' BCCI Indoor Academies
Advertisement

Top Headlines

IPL
PM Modi Unveils Six BCCI Indoor Academies Across North-East India
PM Modi Unveils Six BCCI Indoor Academies Across North-East India
IPL
PBKS vs RR Live: Toss Result And Confirmed Playing 11
PBKS vs RR Live: Toss Result And Confirmed Playing 11
IPL
PBKS vs RR Live, IPL 2026: Rajasthan Wins Toss And Opts To Bowl First
PBKS vs RR Live, IPL 2026: Rajasthan Wins Toss And Opts To Bowl First
IPL
David Warner Dismisses IPL Return With Blunt Response To PSL Critics: 'No Need To..'
David Warner Dismisses IPL Return With Blunt Response To PSL Critics: 'No Need To..'
Advertisement

Videos

Mumbai Shock: Security Guard Stabbing Case Linked to Radicalisation Suspicions
Breaking News: Tension at Jamia University Over Alleged RSS Event, Students Stage Protest
Breaking News: India Brings Back Dawood Aide Salim Dola from Turkey
Politics: Bengal Poll Tension Escalates as Ajay Pal Sharma Seen Reprimanding Election Officials
Bengal Election Firestorm: TMC Candidate Jahangir Khan’s “Threat Video” Sparks Major Row
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | From Chabahar To Energy Security: Why India Can’t Ignore A Resurgent Iran
Opinion
Embed widget