WATCH: David Miller 'Shattered And In Tears' Inside Dressing Room After Final Over Error

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IPL 2026, DC vs GT: The professional exterior of the Indian Premier League (IPL) cracked on Wednesday night as raw emotion took over the Delhi Capitals (DC) camp. Following an agonising one-run loss to the Gujarat Titans (GT), a video released by the franchise captures a rare and heartbreaking sight. Veteran batter David Miller is seen sitting alone in the dressing room, completely shattered and in tears.

Miller, who had earlier retired hurt with a thumb injury only to return and nearly snatch victory, appeared unable to process the final-ball heartbreak that saw his team fall just short of a record-breaking chase.

WATCH VIDEO

Backing our Tiger, always 🫂💙 pic.twitter.com/pAFouiVmVH — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) April 9, 2026

Agony in the Dressing Room

The footage shows the South African star away from the post-match handshakes. Sitting in a corner of the dressing room with his head buried in his hands, the "Killer Miller" persona was replaced by a man burdened by the weight of a tactical error.

The primary cause of Miller's grief was the penultimate delivery of the match. With Delhi needing two runs off two balls, Miller declined a single to Kuldeep Yadav, choosing to take the strike for the final delivery.

When he failed to connect with Prasidh Krishna’s slower bouncer, the resulting run-out of Kuldeep meant Delhi lost by a single run.

WATCH 20th Over Of DC vs GT IPL 2026 Match

🎥 𝙍𝙖𝙬 𝙍𝙚𝙖𝙘𝙩𝙞𝙤𝙣𝙨 from a 𝙂𝙖𝙢𝙚 𝙤𝙛 𝙈𝙖𝙧𝙜𝙞𝙣𝙨 🔢



Twists, turns and a rollercoaster of emotions 🎢



Relive the final moments from the thrilling #DCvGT contest 🔁#TATAIPL | #KhelBindaas | @gujarat_titans pic.twitter.com/JQEZiWc3OP — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 9, 2026

Battered, Bruised, and Heartbroken

Miller's distress is amplified by the physical effort he put into the game. He sustained a painful injury to his thumb while fielding and was initially expected to take no further part in the match.

However, with the chase faltering, he returned with a heavily strapped hand to smash 41 off just 20 balls.

His late-inning assault, which included three massive sixes, had brought Delhi within a whisker of their highest-ever successful chase. To come that close and then falter on a personal judgment call has clearly left the veteran player devastated.

The Aftermath of a 'Brain-Fade'

Inside the dressing room, the atmosphere was reportedly sombre. While captain Axar Patel offered support on the field, the video highlights the personal toll the high-pressure environment takes on senior players.

Miller, known for his calm demeanour, was seen in a state of total despair once the reality of the loss set in.

This defeat marks Delhi's first loss of the IPL 2026 season. For Miller, a player who has made a career out of "finishing" games, the image of him shattered in the dressing room serves as a reminder of the fine margins in T20 cricket.