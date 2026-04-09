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HomeSportsIPLWATCH: David Miller 'Shattered And In Tears' Inside Dressing Room After Final Over Error

WATCH: David Miller 'Shattered And In Tears' Inside Dressing Room After Final Over Error

IPL 2026, DC vs GT: 'Killer Miller' in tears. A viral video from the Delhi Capitals dressing room shows a shattered David Miller after his final-over error led to a 1-run defeat against GT.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 09 Apr 2026 10:24 AM (IST)
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IPL 2026, DC vs GT: The professional exterior of the Indian Premier League (IPL) cracked on Wednesday night as raw emotion took over the Delhi Capitals (DC) camp. Following an agonising one-run loss to the Gujarat Titans (GT), a video released by the franchise captures a rare and heartbreaking sight. Veteran batter David Miller is seen sitting alone in the dressing room, completely shattered and in tears.

Miller, who had earlier retired hurt with a thumb injury only to return and nearly snatch victory, appeared unable to process the final-ball heartbreak that saw his team fall just short of a record-breaking chase.

WATCH VIDEO

Agony in the Dressing Room

The footage shows the South African star away from the post-match handshakes. Sitting in a corner of the dressing room with his head buried in his hands, the "Killer Miller" persona was replaced by a man burdened by the weight of a tactical error.

The primary cause of Miller's grief was the penultimate delivery of the match. With Delhi needing two runs off two balls, Miller declined a single to Kuldeep Yadav, choosing to take the strike for the final delivery.

When he failed to connect with Prasidh Krishna’s slower bouncer, the resulting run-out of Kuldeep meant Delhi lost by a single run.

WATCH 20th Over Of DC vs GT IPL 2026 Match

Battered, Bruised, and Heartbroken

Miller's distress is amplified by the physical effort he put into the game. He sustained a painful injury to his thumb while fielding and was initially expected to take no further part in the match.

However, with the chase faltering, he returned with a heavily strapped hand to smash 41 off just 20 balls.

His late-inning assault, which included three massive sixes, had brought Delhi within a whisker of their highest-ever successful chase. To come that close and then falter on a personal judgment call has clearly left the veteran player devastated.

The Aftermath of a 'Brain-Fade'

Inside the dressing room, the atmosphere was reportedly sombre. While captain Axar Patel offered support on the field, the video highlights the personal toll the high-pressure environment takes on senior players.

Miller, known for his calm demeanour, was seen in a state of total despair once the reality of the loss set in.

This defeat marks Delhi's first loss of the IPL 2026 season. For Miller, a player who has made a career out of "finishing" games, the image of him shattered in the dressing room serves as a reminder of the fine margins in T20 cricket.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What happened to David Miller after the DC vs GT match?

David Miller was seen in tears and visibly shattered in the dressing room after Delhi Capitals' one-run loss to Gujarat Titans. He was sitting alone, head in his hands.

Why was David Miller upset after the match?

Miller was heartbroken by a tactical error on the penultimate delivery where he declined a single, leading to a run-out and a one-run loss. This personal judgment call devastated him.

Did David Miller sustain any injuries during the match?

Yes, Miller sustained a painful thumb injury while fielding. Despite this, he returned to bat and scored 41 off 20 balls.

What was the significance of the match for Delhi Capitals?

This was Delhi Capitals' first loss of the IPL 2026 season. The defeat was particularly tough due to the narrow margin and the near-successful chase.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 09 Apr 2026 10:22 AM (IST)
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David Miller DC Vs GT IPL 2026
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