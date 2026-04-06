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HomeSportsIPLPCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi Claims PSL Will Overtake IPL As World's No. 1 League; Here's Comparison

PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi Claims PSL Will Overtake IPL As World's No. 1 League; Here's Comparison

A bold dream or a reality check? Mohsin Naqvi believes the PSL is set to become the world's number one cricket league, but the numbers tell a different story.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 06 Apr 2026 03:39 PM (IST)
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Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi has made a daring prediction regarding the future of the Pakistan Super League (PSL). Speaking after a Board of Governors meeting at the Gaddafi Stadium, Naqvi expressed total confidence that the PSL is on a trajectory to dethrone the Indian Premier League (IPL) as the premier T20 competition on the planet.

Despite the massive financial and structural gap between the two leagues, the PCB chief believes that surging investor interest is a clear sign of the PSL's rapid rise.

The ‘Number One’ Ambition

According to a report by Gulf News, Naqvi is adamant that Pakistan’s flagship tournament is currently the most attractive destination for cricket investment. The board recently approved its audited financial statements for 2024–25, which officials suggest point toward long-term off-field stability.

"The PSL has now become the best market for investment. The time is not far when the PSL will become the world’s number one league," Naqvi stated following the high-level meeting in Lahore.

The league is currently undergoing an expansion from six teams to eight, with new franchises in Sialkot and Hyderabad fetching record prices. The Sialkot Stallionz was purchased for PKR 1.85 billion, while the Hyderabad Kingsmen was acquired for PKR 1.75 billion.

The Staggering Reality: IPL vs PSL

While the ambition from the PCB is clear, the financial reality paints a very different picture. The IPL currently operates on a scale that dwarfs the PSL in every major category.

Media Rights: The IPL commands over $6 billion in media rights, which is roughly 65 times the PSL’s $93 million valuation.

Per Match Revenue: A single IPL match earns approximately $13.4 million in media rights. This means just seven IPL games generate more revenue than the entire four-year value of the PSL’s broadcasting deal.

Overall Valuation: The IPL is valued at a massive $18.5 billion, while the PSL remains in the $260 million range.

Challenges Facing PSL 2026

The bold claims come at a difficult time for the tournament. PSL 2026 is currently being played under tough conditions, with matches held behind closed doors at only two venues due to an ongoing fuel crisis in the country. In contrast, the IPL continues to run across 12 cities with packed stadiums and massive global viewership.

Furthermore, the PSL struggles to retain top international stars when the IPL comes calling. Often, players who go unsold in the IPL head to Pakistan, only to be lured away as "replacement players" by IPL franchises later in the season. Financially, a single top-tier IPL contract can often equal the entire salary budget of a PSL team.

While Naqvi’s vision for growth is necessary for any sporting league, many experts believe that ignoring the vast gulf in revenue and global reach between the two competitions could lead to future embarrassment for the PCB.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the PCB chairman's prediction for the PSL?

PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi predicts that the Pakistan Super League (PSL) will soon surpass the Indian Premier League (IPL) to become the world's premier T20 competition.

What makes the PCB chairman confident about the PSL's growth?

He believes surging investor interest and recent record-breaking franchise sales indicate the PSL is a highly attractive market for investment and poised for rapid rise.

How does the PSL's financial valuation compare to the IPL's?

The IPL's overall valuation is $18.5 billion, dwarfing the PSL's valuation of around $260 million. The IPL also generates significantly more revenue per match.

What challenges does the PSL face currently?

The PSL is currently facing challenges such as matches being played behind closed doors due to a fuel crisis and difficulty retaining top international stars who are often lured by higher IPL contracts.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 06 Apr 2026 03:37 PM (IST)
Tags :
Pakistan Cricket Board BCCI PCB IPL 2026 Mohsin Naqvi PSL 2026
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