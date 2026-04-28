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HomeSportsIPLPBKS vs RR LIVE Updates, IPL 2026: Royals Look To End Kings' Unbeaten Streak

PBKS vs RR LIVE Updates, IPL 2026: Royals Look To End Kings' Unbeaten Streak

PBKS vs RR LIVE Updates, IPL 2026: Shreyas Iyer's Punjab Kings take on Riyan Parag's Rajasthan Royals at the New PCA Stadium.

By : ABP Live Sports  | Updated at : 28 Apr 2026 05:10 PM (IST)

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PBKS vs RR Live Score Updates IPL 2026 Punjab Kings Vs Rajasthan Royals New PCA Stadium Live Updates 28 April 2026 28 April 2026 PBKS vs RR LIVE Updates, IPL 2026: Royals Look To End Kings' Unbeaten Streak
PBKS vs RR LIVE Updates, IPL 2026: Royals Look To End Kings' Unbeaten Streak
Source : PTI

Background

PBKS vs RR IPL 2026: The IPL 2026 league stage is heating up, and the clash between Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals on April 28 promises to be a defining contest in the race to the playoffs. With both teams firmly in the top half of the table, this encounter, set to be held at the PCA Stadium in New Chandigarh, could significantly influence the race to the Playoffs heading into the final stretch of the tournament.

PBKS Riding High On Momentum

Punjab Kings have emerged as one of the standout teams this season. With six wins from seven matches (and one game called off), they currently sit at the summit of the IPL points table with 13 points and an impressive Net Run Rate.

Their batting unit has consistently delivered, while their bowlers have complemented them effectively in crunch moments.

The side’s recent record-breaking chase against Delhi Capitals has further boosted confidence in the camp. PBKS have also shown remarkable consistency, remaining unbeaten in several matches and building strong momentum at a crucial stage of the competition.

Rajasthan Royals Eye Crucial Points

Rajasthan Royals, meanwhile, have also enjoyed a strong campaign, registering five wins from eight matches to stay in contention for a Playoff berth. Despite a recent setback, they remain a formidable unit with explosive batting options and a balanced bowling attack.

Players like Yashasvi Jaiswal and emerging talents have played key roles in keeping RR competitive. Their ability to bounce back quickly will be tested against a confident PBKS side.

One of the most intriguing aspects of this fixture will be the battle between the opening pairs. Punjab’s aggressive duo has consistently provided quick starts, while Rajasthan’s top order, featuring in-form batters, has also delivered impactful performances. This early contest could set the tone for the rest of the match.

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