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HomeSportsIPLRCB Knocks PBKS Out Of IPL 2026 Playoffs; Becomes First Team To Qualify

RCB Knocks PBKS Out Of IPL 2026 Playoffs; Becomes First Team To Qualify

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 17 May 2026 07:22 PM (IST)

PBKS vs RCB Highklights: Royal Challengers Bengaluru became the inaugural franchise to confirm their official qualification for the IPL 2026 playoffs following a hard-fought 23-run victory over Punjab Kings at Dharamsala. Defending a commanding total of 222, the table-toppers withstood a ferocious counterattack from the hosts to restrict them to 199. The significant triumph effectively seals their knockouts progression.

(This Is A Developing Story. More Updates To Follow.)

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

(This is a breaking news story and is being updated. Please refresh for the latest updates.)

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 17 May 2026 07:22 PM (IST)
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