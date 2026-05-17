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RCB Knocks PBKS Out Of IPL 2026 Playoffs; Becomes First Team To Qualify
PBKS vs RCB Highklights: Royal Challengers Bengaluru became the inaugural franchise to confirm their official qualification for the IPL 2026 playoffs following a hard-fought 23-run victory over Punjab Kings at Dharamsala. Defending a commanding total of 222, the table-toppers withstood a ferocious counterattack from the hosts to restrict them to 199. The significant triumph effectively seals their knockouts progression.
(This Is A Developing Story. More Updates To Follow.)
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RCB Knocks PBKS Out Of IPL 2026 Playoffs; Becomes First Team To Qualify
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