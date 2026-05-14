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HomeSportsIPLPBKS vs MI Score Live, IPL 2026: Shreyas Iyer's Punjab Hosts Mumbai Indians; Check Latest Weather Update

PBKS vs MI Score Live, IPL 2026: Shreyas Iyer's Punjab Hosts Mumbai Indians; Check Latest Weather Update

PBKS vs MI Live Score: Follow the live ball-by-ball coverage as Punjab Kings host Mumbai Indians in Dharamsala. Jasprit Bumrah makes his captaincy debut in a must-win game for the home side.

By : ABP Live Sports  | Updated at : 14 May 2026 06:47 PM (IST)

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PBKS vs MI Score Live IPL 2026 Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians Ball-By-Ball Dharamsala Weather Live Updates PBKS vs MI Score Live, IPL 2026: Shreyas Iyer's Punjab Hosts Mumbai Indians; Check Latest Weather Update
PBKS vs MI Live Score: Punjab Kings Host Mumbui Indians At Picturesque Dharamsala
Source : PTI

Background

PBKS vs MI Live Score: The picturesque Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala provides the backdrop for a critical fixture in the latter stages of the IPL 2026 season. While the visitors are already eliminated from the tournament, the home side remains desperate for points to keep their postseason ambitions alive. This encounter is further heightened by a historic leadership change within the Mumbai camp.

A Historic Leadership Debut

Jasprit Bumrah is set to captain Mumbai Indians for the first time in his professional career during tonight's fixture. The veteran pacer steps in as both the regular captain and his deputy remain unavailable.

Bumrah has spent thirteen years with the franchise and has previously led the national side in Test matches. His transition into the leadership role for Mumbai is a significant milestone for the club.

Punjab Kings Seeking Postseason Survival

Shreyas Iyer leads a Punjab side that must secure a victory to halt a damaging four-match losing streak. A loss this evening would likely end their hopes of reaching the playoff stages.

The home side is expected to rely on their established core to navigate this pressure-filled environment. Their performance in these high-altitude conditions will be decisive for their 2026 campaign.

Weather Concerns In The Kangra Valley

Local authorities have issued a 'Yellow Alert' for the region due to the high probability of rain during the evening hours. The humidity levels remain high, potentially impacting ball movement and outfield speed.

The toss will be of paramount importance given the overcast conditions and the threat of a shortened game. Both captains will be closely monitoring the skies before making their final selection decisions.

Tactical Battle At High Altitude

The Dharamsala surface traditionally offers assistance to pace bowlers, which may favour the new Mumbai captain in his primary discipline. However, the Punjab batsmen will look to exploit any loose deliveries early on.

Expect a disciplined approach from both units as they adapt to the unique atmospheric conditions of the HPCA stadium. The outcome could hinge on which side handles the climatic variables more effectively.

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Dharamsala Weather PBKS Vs MI Live Jasprit Bumrah Captain PBKS Vs MI Live Blog IPL 2026 Ball By Ball Punjab Kings Vs Mumbai Indians Live Score
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