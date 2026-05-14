Why Surya, Hardik Not Playing In PBKS vs MI: Inside Details Of Mumbai Indians' Captaincy Shift

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Jasprit Bumrah leads Mumbai Indians for first time due to injuries.

Regular captain Hardik Pandya sidelined with persistent back spasms.

Deputy Suryakumar Yadav is on paternity leave after daughter's birth.

Bumrah, a legendary pacer, takes charge, a proud career milestone.

The Mumbai Indians have entered a new leadership phase this evening as Jasprit Bumrah takes charge for the first time. The transition occurred after both the regular captain, Hardik Pandya, and his deputy, Suryakumar Yadav, were ruled out of the fixture in Dharamsala. This significant change was officially confirmed by the franchise shortly before the toss at the HPCA Stadium.

Pandya Sidelined By Injury

Hardik Pandya remains unavailable as he continues to suffer from persistent back spasms. The all-rounder originally sustained the injury during a match against Chennai on May 2 and has missed several games.

While he has returned to training recently, a report from Cricbuzz indicates he has not yet received medical clearance. The club is unwilling to risk his fitness with the season ending.

ALSO READ | Huge Update Amid MI Captaincy Crisis: Report Addresses Hardik Pandya's Trade Rumours

Suryakumar On Paternal Leave

Suryakumar Yadav has reportedly remained away from the squad for personal reasons. Jasprit Bumrah confirmed this during the toss, explaining that the India T20I captain did not travel to the hill city.

It is understood that the franchise granted him a brief hiatus following the birth of his daughter last week. With Mumbai out of playoff contention, family matters have been given priority.

Bumrah Steps Into Leadership

The legendary pacer was preferred for the role over other candidates like Tilak Varma and Rohit Sharma. The club described his elevation as a "journey to be proud of" on social media.

Upon winning the toss and electing to bowl, Bumrah noted the cold weather might help the pitch settle. He stated, “The ball will come on better in the second innings.”

ALSO READ | Yuvraj Singh’s Father Yograj Singh In Trouble After Misogynistic Web Series Dialogue

A Milestone For The Franchise

This match marks the first time in thirteen years that the bowler has led the side. He becomes the tenth player to captain the five-time champions in the history of the tournament.

The team remains focused on a professional finish despite their current league standing. Fans will be watching closely to see how the new captain navigates the tactical challenges in the Kangra Valley.