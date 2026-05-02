WATCH: Priyansh Arya & Preity Zinta Reach Out To Fan Hit By Six, Offer Special Invite

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Spectator hit by Priyan Arya's six, suffered bleeding, recovered.

Player and owner video called, showed concern.

Arya invited fan to attend upcoming match in Dharamshala.

Priyansh Arya, Punjab Kings' opening batsman, played a brisk 29 off 11 against Rajasthan Royals this past Tuesday, April 28, in IPL 2026. He was only able to hit one six on the day, which led to an unfortunate moment as it struck a spectator in the face. A video that surfaced online showed the fan, later identified as Krishan Chand, bleeding after the impact. In a warm gesture, Arya, along with PBKS co-owner Preity Zinta, reached out to the man through a video call to follow up on his condition. Check it out:

The fans come first, always ❤️



Wishing Krishan Chand ji a speedy recovery. Glad to see him doing better 🙌 pic.twitter.com/b1trjoyMXC May 2, 2026

PBKS uploaded this clip of the interaction on social media with the caption, "The fans come first, always. Wishing Krishan Chand ji a speedy recovery. Glad to see him doing better"

Heartwarming Gesture After Scary Moment

During the video call, Priyansh Arya told Krishan Chand that he had been worried after seeing the video, a concern echoed by Preity Zinta. The fan reassured them that he was doing fine and credited their prayers for his recovery.

"I was having tension after watching the video, wondering if you had been badly hurt." Arya said.

"I’m fine, I was saved thanks to your prayers." the fan replied.

The batsman then invited him to attend a PBKS match in Dharamshala, adding that he would personally meet him if he happens to be in Chandigarh.

Preity Zinta then added, "We would love to invite you to Dharamshala, and this time we’ll make you wear a helmet so that if a ball comes your way, you stay safe and secure."

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Who Will PBKS Face In Dharamshala?

While Punjab's next match is in Ahmedabad at the Narendra Modi Stadium against Gujarat Titans, their next home game is in Dharamshala, against the Delhi Capitals.

This match is set to be played from 7:30 PM onwards on next Monday, May 11.

After this fixture, PBKS will also take on Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala.