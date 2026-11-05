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English NewsSportsIPLPunjab Not The Only Option For Hardik Pandya; This Team Makes Fresh Move

Punjab Not The Only Option For Hardik Pandya; This Team Makes Fresh Move

PBKS are not the only franchise interested in securing the all-rounder's services, as Rajasthan Royals have also entered the picture with a significant trade proposal.

Written By : Shivam Sharma |  Updated at : 05 Nov 2026 11:05 AM (IST)

Ahead of the IPL 2027 auction, all franchises are preparing to submit their retention lists, with November 17 set as the deadline to announce the players they intend to release. Meanwhile, speculation surrounding player transfers and trade deals continues to gather momentum.

Hardik Pandya's potential move from Mumbai Indians has become one of the biggest talking points, with Punjab Kings reportedly making an approach. However, PBKS are not the only franchise interested in securing the all-rounder's services, as Rajasthan Royals have also entered the picture with a significant trade proposal.

Hardik Pandya Could Join PBKS

According to reports, Mumbai Indians have held discussions with Punjab Kings regarding a possible trade involving Hardik Pandya. PBKS are reportedly keen to bring the Indian all-rounder into their squad and have proposed a deal involving left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh and wicketkeeper-batter Vishnu Vinod. Reports suggest that negotiations have progressed considerably, with the possibility of an official announcement emerging soon.

Mumbai Indians Receive Another Trade Offer

Apart from Punjab Kings, Rajasthan Royals have also reportedly approached Mumbai Indians with an offer for Hardik Pandya. RR are said to have proposed a deal involving Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ravi Bishnoi in exchange for the MI captain.

Jaiswal is regarded as one of India's most promising young batters, while Bishnoi has established himself as an effective spin-bowling option. However, Mumbai Indians are reportedly more interested in acquiring a frontline fast bowler as part of any potential trade. This could give Punjab Kings an advantage, considering Arshdeep's consistent performances for India.

If negotiations between Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings fail to produce an agreement, Rajasthan Royals could emerge as a possible alternative. RR are believed to be looking for an experienced Indian all-rounder, while Jaiswal's inclusion would provide Mumbai Indians with another explosive batting option. An official announcement regarding Hardik's future could reportedly arrive within the next 48 hours.

Who Will Captain Mumbai Indians After Hardik Pandya?

Hardik Pandya's potential departure would leave Mumbai Indians with an important leadership decision ahead of IPL 2027. The all-rounder has captained the franchise over the past three seasons, and his exit could open the door for Rohit Sharma to reclaim the captaincy.

According to reports, Rohit had recommended Tilak Varma as a potential candidate for the leadership role. However, the Mumbai Indians management reportedly requested the former captain to take charge of the team once again. Rohit is said to have agreed to the proposal, with an official announcement expected soon.

Published at : 05 Nov 2026 11:03 AM (IST)
Tags :
IPL Hardik Pandya IPL 2027 Hardik Pandya Trade
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