Unsold In IPL 2026 Auction, New Zealand Star Fires Back With Statement Test Century

Devon Conway’s name being called out at the IPL 2026 auction was expected to spark interest across franchises.

The dependable New Zealand batter had kept his base price at Rs 2 crore, a figure that usually attracts multiple bids for a player of his calibre. Instead, the auction room remained silent, and Conway walked away unsold, a surprising outcome given his consistent record at the top level.

Just days later, Conway delivered a reminder of his quality in the most emphatic way possible, letting his bat do the talking on the international stage.

Century That Turned Heads Against West Indies

While the IPL auction chatter continued, Conway was busy piling on runs in the third Test between New Zealand and West Indies.

Batting in the first innings, the left-hander produced a composed and authoritative century on December 18, blending patience with precision.

Conway reached the three-figure mark in 149 deliveries, striking 17 boundaries along the way.

Rather than relying on high-risk shots, he accumulated runs by piercing gaps and rotating the strike, underlining his ability to build an innings brick by brick. The knock showcased his temperament and technique, especially valuable traits in longer formats.

His innings allowed New Zealand to stabilise their position in challenging conditions, once again highlighting his importance to the side.

A Growing Test Record

The hundred against West Indies was Conway’s sixth century in Test cricket and his first against the Caribbean side.

Over time, he has developed a reputation for delivering when conditions are tough, often anchoring the innings while others play around him.

This particular knock further reinforced his standing as a reliable performer in red-ball cricket. Conway’s calm presence at the crease and his ability to bat deep into the innings have repeatedly proven crucial for New Zealand, especially away from home or on testing surfaces.

While the IPL remains a white-ball competition, Conway’s latest Test performance sends a broader message about his overall form. Excelling in red-ball cricket demands concentration, adaptability and mental strength , qualities that often translate seamlessly across formats.

Going unsold at the IPL 2026 auction may have raised eyebrows, but his century against West Indies leaves little doubt about his current confidence and class.