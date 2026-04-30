Not Just Riyan Parag! These RCB Stars Were Also Caught Vaping On Camera

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Riyan Parag filmed vaping in Rajasthan Royals dressing room during IPL match.

Previous similar incidents involved Aaron Finch and AB de Villiers.

India's e-cigarette ban makes Parag's case legally distinct.

Riyan Parag IPL Vaping Controversy: Riyan Parag has landed in the spotlight after a video from the Rajasthan Royals (RR) dressing room circulated widely during their IPL 2026 clash against Punjab Kings (PBKS). The footage quickly gained traction online, and as it spread across platforms, strong reactions sparked, with many debating whether stricter action should follow. The timing of the incident, during a live match situation, only added to the scrutiny. While the controversy around Parag has been intense, this is not an isolated occurrence in cricket. In the past, two notable former Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have also been caught in the act.

Aaron Finch & AB de Villiers Vaping Incidents

During IPL 2020 (held in UAE), Australian batsman Aaron Finch, playing for RCB at the time, was caught on broadcast vaping in the dressing room in a match against RR.

More recently, AB de Villiers, considered an RCB legend, was seen vaping on camera during an SA20 match in South Africa.

Remember when AB De Villiers was caught with a vape in his hand and bro got shocked the moment he realised he was on live TV pic.twitter.com/OlnVaTkNGo — DB (@Im_Kushall) April 29, 2026

That said, the context differs significantly from the current situation. At the time, de Villiers was no longer an active professional cricketer, while in contrast, Riyan Parag is not only an active player but also leading Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2026, which brings added responsibility and scrutiny.

Why Parag’s Case Is Different

Another factor that sets this case apart is India’s legal framework. Under the Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes Act (PECA), 2019, the use and possession of e-cigarettes is banned. This adds a layer of complexity that was not present in earlier incidents involving players in different leagues or jurisdictions.

As of now, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has not issued any official statement regarding the matter. However, given the legal and disciplinary angles involved, the situation could still develop further.

For now, Parag remains under scrutiny as discussions continue around player accountability and the standards expected in professional cricket.

Also Read: Will BCCI Ban Riyan Parag Over IPL Vaping Row? Here’s What We Know So Far