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HomeSportsIPLNot Just Riyan Parag! These RCB Stars Were Also Caught Vaping On Camera

Not Just Riyan Parag! These RCB Stars Were Also Caught Vaping On Camera

Riyan Parag’s IPL 2026 vaping controversy has reignited memories of previous instances where cricketers were caught in similar situations on live TV.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 30 Apr 2026 12:26 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Riyan Parag filmed vaping in Rajasthan Royals dressing room during IPL match.
  • Previous similar incidents involved Aaron Finch and AB de Villiers.
  • India's e-cigarette ban makes Parag's case legally distinct.

Riyan Parag IPL Vaping Controversy: Riyan Parag has landed in the spotlight after a video from the Rajasthan Royals (RR) dressing room circulated widely during their IPL 2026 clash against Punjab Kings (PBKS). The footage quickly gained traction online, and as it spread across platforms, strong reactions sparked, with many debating whether stricter action should follow. The timing of the incident, during a live match situation, only added to the scrutiny. While the controversy around Parag has been intense, this is not an isolated occurrence in cricket. In the past, two notable former Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have also been caught in the act.

Aaron Finch & AB de Villiers Vaping Incidents

During IPL 2020 (held in UAE), Australian batsman Aaron Finch, playing for RCB at the time, was caught on broadcast vaping in the dressing room in a match against RR.

More recently, AB de Villiers, considered an RCB legend, was seen vaping on camera during an SA20 match in South Africa.

That said, the context differs significantly from the current situation. At the time, de Villiers was no longer an active professional cricketer, while in contrast, Riyan Parag is not only an active player but also leading Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2026, which brings added responsibility and scrutiny.

Why Parag’s Case Is Different

Another factor that sets this case apart is India’s legal framework. Under the Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes Act (PECA), 2019, the use and possession of e-cigarettes is banned. This adds a layer of complexity that was not present in earlier incidents involving players in different leagues or jurisdictions.

As of now, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has not issued any official statement regarding the matter. However, given the legal and disciplinary angles involved, the situation could still develop further.

For now, Parag remains under scrutiny as discussions continue around player accountability and the standards expected in professional cricket.

Also Read: Will BCCI Ban Riyan Parag Over IPL Vaping Row? Here’s What We Know So Far

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

What controversy has Riyan Parag been involved in?

Riyan Parag is in the spotlight after a video of him vaping in the Rajasthan Royals dressing room during an IPL 2026 match circulated online.

Have other cricketers been caught vaping before?

Yes, former Royal Challengers Bengaluru players Aaron Finch and AB de Villiers have also been seen vaping on camera in the past.

Why is Riyan Parag's situation different from previous incidents?

Parag is an active player and captain for Rajasthan Royals, and vaping is illegal in India under the Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes Act, 2019.

Has the BCCI commented on the Riyan Parag vaping incident?

As of now, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has not released an official statement regarding the matter.

About the author ABP Live Sports

ABP Live Sports delivers fast, accurate coverage of cricket, football and global sporting action, tracking live scores, match highlights, player form, records and big tournament moments, while offering sharp analysis that keeps fans informed, invested and ahead of every game-changing play.
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Published at : 30 Apr 2026 12:26 PM (IST)
Tags :
RCB RR AB De Villiers IPL RIYAN PARAG
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