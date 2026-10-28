No Batting Coach For CSK? CEO Reveals Franchise’s Surprising Call Ahead Of IPL 2027

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Stephen Fleming departed; Zaheer Khan now CSK's head coach.

CEO confirmed no batting coach will be appointed.

Former batting coach Michael Hussey departed the franchise.

Chennai Super Kings have ushered in a new era following their decision to part ways with Stephen Fleming after the 2026 IPL season. The former New Zealand captain had been the franchise’s longest-serving head coach, making his departure a major change for the five-time champions. CSK have since handed the coaching reins to former India fast bowler Zaheer Khan, who now faces the challenge of turning around a side that has endured difficult recent campaigns.

However, the franchise’s plans for the upcoming IPL season have thrown up an unexpected talking point, with CEO Kasi Viswanathan confirming a notable omission from the coaching setup.

CSK CEO Rules Out Appointment Of Batting Coach

Speaking to Sportstar, Viswanathan made it clear that the franchise would not be adding another specialist to its coaching staff.

"Our coaching staff is complete. Whoever we announced yesterday will form our backroom team; we will not have a batting coach."

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The decision stands out given the importance of batting expertise in the modern T20 game, particularly for a team looking to rediscover its consistency.

As qouted by News18, Viswanathan revealed that this was the new head coach's call.

"It’s a decision taken by Zaheer, but yes, we are exploring the option of using Batty (Gareth Batty) as a batting mentor. Discussions are ongoing."

Zaheer Khan will now work with the announced support staff as CSK prepare for the next season without a designated batting coach.

Michael Hussey’s Exit Leaves a Major Void

Michael Hussey was CSK's batting coach but will not continue in this role after Fleming’s exit.

The former Australia batsman had the job since 2018, having previously represented the franchise as a player for six seasons.

Hussey was part of the teams that lifted the IPL trophy in 2010 and 2011.

His contribution continued after moving into coaching, with CSK winning three more titles in 2018, 2021 and 2023 during his tenure as batting coach.

Hussey's departure therefore marks the end of an important chapter for the franchise, especially given the success the team enjoyed during his time in the setup.