WATCH: Nita Ambani's Reaction As Student Takes Savage Dig At Mumbai Indians

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Student jokes about Mumbai Indians' tough IPL season in front of Nita Ambani.

Nita Ambani and audience laugh at the light-hearted remark.

Mumbai Indians faced a disappointing IPL 2026 campaign.

Nita Ambani MI Joke Reaction: A funny moment involving Mumbai Indians owner Nita Ambani has gone viral on social media after a student jokingly referenced the franchise’s difficult IPL 2026 campaign. The clip surfaced from an event held at Dhirubhai Ambani International School, where Nita Ambani was present among the audience. During a speech on stage, a student slipped in a light-hearted joke aimed at Mumbai Indians’ struggles this season.

“Just like our beloved Mumbai Indians, there will be tough seasons"

The comment immediately drew loud laughter from the audience, while cameras caught Nita Ambani also laughing with her head in her hands. Check it out:

Student make fun of Mumbai Indians in front of Nita Ambani



- Look at reaction of Nita Ambani. 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/xk3Ih0IhNP — Jeet (@JeetN25) May 24, 2026

Mumbai Indians have one of the biggest fanbases in the IPL, which naturally makes the franchise a frequent topic of discussion whenever results do not go their way. This season, however, has been particularly disappointing for the five-time champions.

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Mumbai Indians’ Tough IPL 2026 Campaign

Mumbai Indians have endured one of the poorest seasons in the franchise’s history this year. Ahead of their final league-stage fixture against Rajasthan Royals, MI had managed to register only four victories from 13 matches.

They became one of the first teams, alongside Lucknow Super Giants, to be knocked out of the IPL 2026 Playoff race.

What surprised fans even more was the lack of impact from several of Mumbai’s biggest stars. Players like Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah all struggled to consistently produce match-winning performances.

Bumrah’s prolonged wicketless spell, in particular, became one of the biggest talking points of the season, considering his reputation as one of the best bowlers in world cricket.

While MI fans would want to forget IPL 2026 quickly, the viral school event clip at least gave social media a lighter and more humorous moment to enjoy.