New Chennai Super Kings IPL 2026 Jersey: Price & Kit Details

Chennai Super Kings IPL 2026 Jersey Price, Kit Details: With the 19th edition of Indian Premier League (IPL) just weeks away, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have officially launched their new match-day kit for 2026 season. The reveal comes as the team, led by Ruturaj Gaikwad and featuring legendary MS Dhoni, begins its pre-season training camp at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

The 2026 jersey continues the "Yellove" tradition while integrating sleek modern elements and celebrating the franchise's deep-rooted connection with its fans.

Design Highlights: What’s New for 2026?

The new kit, designed in collaboration with official partners, maintains the iconic canary yellow that has become synonymous with the five-time champions. Key features include:

Sponsorship Integration: The jersey prominently features Etihad Airways as the Principal Sponsor, continuing their high-profile partnership.

Camouflage Detailing: Following the tradition started in 2021, the shoulder "camo" strips - a tribute to the Indian Armed Forces - remain a core part of the design.

Technical Fabric: The 2026 "Player Edition" uses advanced moisture-wicking, recycled polyester fabric designed to keep athletes cool in the intense Indian summer.

Pricing and Availability

CSK has ensured that fans across different budget segments can wear the colors of their favorite team. The official merchandise is categorized into three tiers:

Player Edition - Description: Exactly what the players wear on the field, Estimated Price (INR): ₹4,999 - ₹5,999

Replica Edition - Description: High-quality fan version with printed logos, Estimated Price (INR): ₹2,499 - ₹2,999

Fan/Stadium Tee - Description: Budget-friendly, lightweight supporter wear, Estimated Price (INR): ₹799 - ₹1,299

Where to Buy Official CSK Kits

To avoid counterfeit products, the franchise has authorized specific platforms for official merchandise:

CSK Official Website: The primary source for the full range of apparel, including training kits and travel polos.

PlayR: The official global merchandise partner for CSK, offering jerseys and accessories like caps and sippers.

The Souled Store: Known for lifestyle and casual fan-wear, often featuring creative "Whistle Podu" graphics.

In-Stadium Stores: Official stalls will be set up at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium (Chepauk) during match days.

Pre-Season Camp Kick-off

The launch coincides with the arrival of the squad in Chennai. As of March 1, 2026, MS Dhoni and Ruturaj Gaikwad have joined the pre-season camp to begin rigorous drills ahead of their season opener on March 28.