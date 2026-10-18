Mumbai Indians Next Coach? 5 Big Names Emerge In Race To Replace Jayawardene: Report

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Mumbai Indians begin search for new head coach.

Five-member shortlist includes Hussey, Finch, Morgan, Boucher.

Adrian Birrell completes shortlist; interviews commence October 18.

Mumbai Indians New Coach: Mumbai Indians have wasted little time turning their attention towards the next chapter after Mahela Jayawardene’s decision to step down as head coach. With the franchise now searching for a successor ahead of IPL 2027, the process to identify its next leader is reportedly gathering pace. According to NDTV, the MI management has drawn up a five-member shortlist, with interviews expected to begin today, October 18.

Two Aussies Among MI’s Coaching Contenders

Former Australia stars Michael Hussey and Aaron Finch are reportedly in contention for the position.

Hussey previously worked as batting coach with rivals Chennai Super Kings, bringing extensive experience from one of the IPL’s established franchises.

Finch, meanwhile, captained Australia and has experience across international cricket and franchise T20 competitions.

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His leadership background could make him a candidate as Mumbai assess the qualities needed to guide the team into a new phase.

The reported shortlist also includes Mark Boucher and former England captain Eoin Morgan.

Boucher has already served as Mumbai Indians’ head coach, taking charge before the 2023 season and remaining in the role through 2024.

Morgan, known for leading England to their maiden men’s ODI World Cup title in 2019, would bring a different leadership profile to the discussion.

Adrian Birrell Offers Different Coaching Profile

The fifth candidate, Adrian Birrell, stands apart from the others because of his background as a coach rather than a prominent international playing career.

He has worked with teams in South Africa and Ireland and is regarded for his technical knowledge and experience in developing players.

His coaching work has involved building team structures, improving discipline and helping emerging cricketers progress, qualities that could appeal to a franchise planning for the long term.

With the next IPL auction approaching, Mumbai Indians will be keen to settle their coaching plans and prepare for the upcoming season.

Jayawardene’s successor will inherit a franchise looking to regroup after a difficult 2026 campaign, making the appointment an important decision for the five-time champions.