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English NewsSportsIPLMumbai Indians Next Coach? 5 Big Names Emerge In Race To Replace Jayawardene: Report

Mumbai Indians Next Coach? 5 Big Names Emerge In Race To Replace Jayawardene: Report

Mumbai Indians have reportedly shortlisted five candidates to replace Mahela Jayawardene after he stepped down as their head coach.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 18 Oct 2026 06:59 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Mumbai Indians begin search for new head coach.
  • Five-member shortlist includes Hussey, Finch, Morgan, Boucher.
  • Adrian Birrell completes shortlist; interviews commence October 18.

Mumbai Indians New Coach: Mumbai Indians have wasted little time turning their attention towards the next chapter after Mahela Jayawardene’s decision to step down as head coach. With the franchise now searching for a successor ahead of IPL 2027, the process to identify its next leader is reportedly gathering pace. According to NDTV, the MI management has drawn up a five-member shortlist, with interviews expected to begin today, October 18. 

Two Aussies Among MI’s Coaching Contenders

Former Australia stars Michael Hussey and Aaron Finch are reportedly in contention for the position.

Hussey previously worked as batting coach with rivals Chennai Super Kings, bringing extensive experience from one of the IPL’s established franchises.

Finch, meanwhile, captained Australia and has experience across international cricket and franchise T20 competitions.

Read More: 'You Have To Wait Sometimes': Shreyas Iyer Breaks Silence After Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Gets Benched Again

His leadership background could make him a candidate as Mumbai assess the qualities needed to guide the team into a new phase.

The reported shortlist also includes Mark Boucher and former England captain Eoin Morgan.

Boucher has already served as Mumbai Indians’ head coach, taking charge before the 2023 season and remaining in the role through 2024.

Morgan, known for leading England to their maiden men’s ODI World Cup title in 2019, would bring a different leadership profile to the discussion.

Adrian Birrell Offers Different Coaching Profile

The fifth candidate, Adrian Birrell, stands apart from the others because of his background as a coach rather than a prominent international playing career.

He has worked with teams in South Africa and Ireland and is regarded for his technical knowledge and experience in developing players.

His coaching work has involved building team structures, improving discipline and helping emerging cricketers progress, qualities that could appeal to a franchise planning for the long term.

With the next IPL auction approaching, Mumbai Indians will be keen to settle their coaching plans and prepare for the upcoming season.

Jayawardene’s successor will inherit a franchise looking to regroup after a difficult 2026 campaign, making the appointment an important decision for the five-time champions.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Mumbai Indians searching for a new head coach?

Mumbai Indians is looking for a new head coach because Mahela Jayawardene decided to step down from the role. The franchise is now preparing for the next chapter ahead of IPL 2027.

Who are the reported candidates for the Mumbai Indians head coach position?

The reported shortlist includes former Australia stars Michael Hussey and Aaron Finch, former MI coach Mark Boucher, former England captain Eoin Morgan, and Adrian Birrell.

When are interviews for the Mumbai Indians head coach role expected to start?

According to NDTV, interviews for the head coach position are expected to begin today, October 18. The MI management has already drawn up a five-member shortlist.

What is Mark Boucher's previous experience with Mumbai Indians?

Mark Boucher has previously served as Mumbai Indians' head coach. He took charge before the 2023 season and remained in the role through 2024.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 18 Oct 2026 06:58 AM (IST)
Tags :
Aaron Finch Mahela Jayawardene Mumbai Indians IPL
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