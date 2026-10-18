Mumbai Indians’ Head Coach Hunt Hits Early Roadblock As 3 Big Names Reject Job: Report

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Mumbai Indians reportedly face challenges finding a new head coach.

Rahul Dravid, Adam Gilchrist, Eoin Morgan declined coaching role.

Dravid prioritizes family commitments after successful stint with India.

MI New Head Coach: Mumbai Indians’ search for a new head coach has reportedly hit an early roadblock, with three high-profile names said to have ruled themselves out of contention. Following Mahela Jayawardene’s decision to step down, the franchise is assessing potential replacements ahead of IPL 2027. According to Cricbuzz, former India head coach Rahul Dravid, Australian great Adam Gilchrist as well as ex-England skipper Eoin Morgan are not interested in taking charge of the five-time IPL champions.

The reported decisions leave Mumbai with fewer options as the franchise looks to identify a coach who can guide its next phase after Jayawardene’s departure.

Rahul Dravid Prioritises Family Commitments

Dravid, who coached India to the ICC T20 World Cup title in 2024 and oversaw the team’s run to the ODI World Cup final in 2023, is reportedly keen to devote more time to his family.

The former India captain is said to be focusing on his sons, Samit and Anvay, and their respective careers rather than taking on another demanding coaching assignment.

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Cricbuzz quoted a source stating that, "He wants to focus on his family and his sons’ careers.”

Dravid’s decision, if confirmed, would mean Mumbai Indians will have to look elsewhere for a candidate with international coaching experience and a track record at the highest level.

Gilchrist & Morgan Also Reportedly Unavailable

Adam Gilchrist, one of Australia’s most celebrated wicketkeeper-batsmen, has also reportedly turned down the opportunity.

Eoin Morgan, meanwhile, is said to have no interest in becoming Mumbai Indians’ next head coach.

As claimed by Cricbuzz, both former international stars have already communicated their decisions to the IPL management. Neither has publicly confirmed the reported development in the information provided.

Mumbai Indians now face the task of finding an alternative from the remaining pool of candidates.

With preparations for IPL 2027 approaching, the franchise will need to move forward quickly with its coaching plans while weighing experience, leadership and familiarity with the demands of the tournament.