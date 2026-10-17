Mahela Jayawardene stepped down as head coach on Saturday, October 17. The franchise confirmed this development, bringing his latest stint to a close after the 2026 IPL season.
Mumbai Indians Face Major Shake-Up As Head Coach Mahela Jayawardene Quits Before IPL 2027
Mumbai Indians will now need to prepare for a new chapter as Mahela Jayawardene has stepped down as their head coach.
- Mahela Jayawardene stepped down as Mumbai Indians head coach.
- He previously guided MI to three IPL titles.
- Jayawardene also served as MI's Global Head of Performance.
Mahela Jayawardene Leaves MI: Mumbai Indians will enter the IPL 2027 season with a major change in their dugout after Mahela Jayawardene decided to step down as head coach. The franchise confirmed the development on Saturday, October 17, bringing his latest stint in charge to a close after a decade-long association with the team. Jayawardene leaves behind a significant legacy, having guided MI to three IPL titles in 2017, 2019 and 2020.
Jayawardene Leaves Mumbai Indians
𝗠𝘂𝗺𝗯𝗮𝗶 𝗜𝗻𝗱𝗶𝗮𝗻𝘀 𝗕𝗶𝗱 𝗮 𝗛𝗲𝗮𝗿𝘁𝗳𝗲𝗹𝘁 𝗙𝗮𝗿𝗲𝘄𝗲𝗹𝗹 𝘁𝗼 𝗠𝗮𝗵𝗲𝗹𝗮 𝗝𝗮𝘆𝗮𝘄𝗮𝗿𝗱𝗲𝗻𝗲 Mahela has been much more than a Head Coach to Mumbai Indians. Under his leadership as Head Coach, Mumbai Indians won 3 IPL titles. Read more 👉 https://t.co/GvYuetCKW5— Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) October 17, 2026
Mahela Jayawardene first took charge of Mumbai Indians in 2017 and remained at the helm through the 2022 campaign.
He was subsequently moved into the role of Global Head of Performance as the franchise broadened its presence across international leagues, including SA20, ILT20 and Major League Cricket.
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His return to the head coach position came before IPL 2025, when he replaced Mark Boucher following MI’s disappointing 2024 season.
The team reached Qualifier 2 in 2025, but the 2026 campaign proved more difficult, with Mumbai finishing second from bottom.
Nita Ambani Thanks Jayawardene For His Contribution
MI owner Nita Ambani paid tribute to the outgoing coach, highlighting his leadership and long-standing commitment to the franchise.
"Mahela has made a significant contribution to Mumbai Indians over the years. His calm leadership, integrity and deep love for the game have meant so much to us,"
"On behalf of the entire MI family, I want to thank Mahela for his immense contribution and unwavering commitment over the years. We will always cherish the journey we have shared and the memories we have created together."
Jayawardene described his time with the franchise as a "very special part of my journey", adding that it was an experience he would "always treasure."
Mumbai Indians must now identify a successor with the mid-November retention deadline approaching.
The appointment will be a key decision as the franchise looks to regroup after a difficult 2026 season and prepare for its next IPL campaign.
Frequently Asked Questions
When did Mahela Jayawardene step down as head coach of Mumbai Indians?
What IPL titles did Mahela Jayawardene win as head coach for Mumbai Indians?
Mahela Jayawardene guided Mumbai Indians to three IPL titles as head coach. These victories were achieved in the 2017, 2019, and 2020 seasons.
What roles did Mahela Jayawardene hold with the Mumbai Indians franchise?
He first coached MI from 2017-2022, then became Global Head of Performance. He returned to the head coach role before the IPL 2025 season.
What is the next key step for Mumbai Indians following Jayawardene's departure?
Mumbai Indians must now identify a successor for the head coach position. This decision is crucial as the mid-November retention deadline approaches.