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HomeSportsIPLMumbai Indians Bowler Allah Ghazanfar Calls On India After Pakistan's Airstrike In Kabul

Mumbai Indians Bowler Allah Ghazanfar Calls On India After Pakistan's Airstrike In Kabul

Allah Ghazanfar has condemned the recent airstrikes on a Kabul hospital, calling India a "close friend" while warning Pakistan that Afghanistan will not tolerate the targeting of innocent civilians.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 18 Mar 2026 11:27 AM (IST)
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Afghanistan’s spinner Allah Ghazanfar has broken his silence following a devastating military strike on a rehabilitation center in Kabul. The young spinner, who is set to represent Mumbai Indians in the upcoming IPL 2026, delivered a heartfelt message to the global community while specifically calling on India, a nation he describes as a "close friend," to stand with Afghanistan during this escalation.

The Strike on Omid Hospital

The conflict between the two neighbors reached a breaking point on Monday night when an airstrike leveled large portions of the Omid Drug Treatment Hospital, a 2,000-bed facility in the Afghan capital. According to Afghanistan’s deputy government spokesperson Hamdullah Fitrat, the death toll has climbed to at least 400 people, with another 250 injured. While Pakistan has denied targeting civilian infrastructure, Ghazanfar remains steadfast in his condemnation of the act.

"The people there don't have money for treatment. And now, they've targeted that place as well; they've martyred those people. This is not acceptable to the people of Afghanistan," Ghazanfar told News18.

A Warning to Pakistan

Ghazanfar, typically known for his calm demeanor on the pitch, expressed visible anger during his interview. He questioned the strategic logic behind targeting a medical facility and warned that Afghan resilience should not be underestimated.

"I don't know what they're trying to prove. They come and target ordinary people, and we simply cannot accept this... Everyone knows Afghanistan's history. If that history repeats itself, it will be very bad for Pakistan," he cautioned.

An Appeal to India and the World

As he prepares to travel to India for the IPL 2026 season starting March 28, Ghazanfar highlighted the deep-rooted bond between the two nations. He urged the international community to move past statements and work toward a resolution that protects ordinary citizens.

"India is our close friend. We want to engage with them, to talk about these issues, so that things like this don't happen. This is our request to other countries too. This is not good for the people. Right now, the world is going through many challenges, and this is not good for anyone," he concluded.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What significant event has Afghanistan's spinner Allah Ghazanfar spoken out about?

Allah Ghazanfar has broken his silence following a devastating military strike on a rehabilitation center in Kabul.

What was targeted in the recent military strike in Kabul?

The Omid Drug Treatment Hospital, a 2,000-bed facility in the Afghan capital, was leveled by an airstrike.

What is Allah Ghazanfar's message to India?

Ghazanfar describes India as a 'close friend' and urges them to stand with Afghanistan during this escalation and discuss these issues.

What is Ghazanfar's warning to Pakistan?

Ghazanfar warned that if Afghanistan's history of resilience repeats itself due to such attacks, it will be very bad for Pakistan.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 18 Mar 2026 11:24 AM (IST)
Tags :
Mumbai Indians Allah Ghazanfar IPL 2026 Afghanistan Pakistan Conflict
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