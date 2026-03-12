MS Dhoni To Play All Matches In IPL 2026? CSK CEO Breaks Silence

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IPL 2026: As the countdown to IPL 2026 begins, the biggest question in Indian cricket has finally been addressed by the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) management. In a direct response to growing speculation about MS Dhoni’s fitness and role at age 44, CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan has confirmed that the legendary former captain is expected to be a constant presence in the dugout and on the field for the upcoming season.

Will Dhoni Play In IPL 2026?

Speaking to reporters at the franchise's training facility, Viswanathan was emphatic about Dhoni’s availability. Despite concerns over the veteran’s workload and his status as the tournament’s oldest "uncapped" player, the CEO dismissed rumors of a partial season.

"He will play the matches, all matches," Viswanathan told IANS and other reporters in Chennai. "According to me, he will play all the matches."

This confirmation comes as a massive relief to the Yellow Army, especially after the team’s disappointing bottom-of-the-table finish in 2025. Dhoni has already arrived at the High Performance Centre in Navalur and has been training alongside the squad since the first week of March.

The "Impact Player" Twist

While his participation is confirmed, the exact nature of Dhoni’s on-field contribution remains a tactical mystery. The blockbuster trade that brought Sanju Samson to Chennai from Rajasthan Royals, in exchange for Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran, has created a crowded wicketkeeping department.

According to Viswanathan, the administrative side will not interfere with how the 44-year-old is utilized.

"That is a cricketing decision which will be taken by the cricketing staff, not by the administrative staff," the CEO explained. "They will decide whether he is going to play as a batter, a wicketkeeper-batter, or as an Impact Player."

Final Dance at a Packed Chepauk

With the IPL 2026 schedule expected to be released in phases starting March 12, Viswanathan also confirmed that the five-time champions will stage their home fixtures at their traditional fortress. Due to the logistical constraints of the state assembly elections, the CEO noted that the team is prepared to play exclusively in Tamil Nadu for their home leg, ensuring the Chennai crowd gets to witness what many believe will be Dhoni's "one last dance" in the yellow jersey.