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HomeSportsIPLMS Dhoni Set To Miss Opening Phase Of IPL 2026 Due To Injury

MS Dhoni Set To Miss Opening Phase Of IPL 2026 Due To Injury

With Dhoni unavailable, Sanju Samson is set to take over wicketkeeping responsibilities.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 28 Mar 2026 10:43 AM (IST)

In a major setback for Chennai Super Kings (CSK), legendary wicketkeeper-batter MS Dhoni is expected to be sidelined for the first two weeks of IPL 2026.

The 44-year-old veteran is currently undergoing intensive rehabilitation following a calf strain sustained during a pre-season training session. CSK medical team is monitoring his progress closely, but the recovery timeline suggests he will miss at least the first three to four matches of the campaign.

In his absence, Chennai Super Kings is expected to lean on Ruturaj Gaikwad’s leadership.

“Official Statement. MS Dhoni is currently undergoing rehabilitation for a calf strain. As a result, he is likely to miss the first two weeks of the TATA IPL 2026. Get well soon, Thala,” CSK wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Given the recovery window, Dhoni is expected to sit out at least the first four matches. These include CSK's clashes against Punjab Kings, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, and Delhi Capitals, leaving a visible gap in the squad during a crucial early phase.

Samson Steps Into The Spotlight

With Dhoni unavailable, Sanju Samson is set to take over wicketkeeping responsibilities. His arrival at CSK through a trade had already triggered conversations about succession planning, and the injury has now fast-tracked his role in the playing XI.

The responsibility will not just be about keeping wickets. Samson will also be expected to bring stability and experience, especially as Ruturaj Gaikwad continues to lead the side in a high-pressure tournament setting.

CSK’s last-place finish in the previous season still lingers in memory, making a strong start this year even more critical. If Dhoni does return later in the tournament, he could become the oldest Indian player in IPL history, going past Praveen Tambe.

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About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 28 Mar 2026 10:34 AM (IST)
Tags :
CSK MS Dhoni IPL IPL 2026 INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE
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