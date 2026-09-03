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English NewsSportsIPLMS Dhoni Says No To This Role At CSK, Reveals Former IPL Star

MS Dhoni Says No To This Role At CSK, Reveals Former IPL Star

MS Dhoni has reportedly ruled out an Impact Player role for CSK, with S Badrinath revealing the veteran prefers to remain a full-time wicketkeeper.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 03 Sep 2026 02:27 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • MS Dhoni plans full-time wicketkeeping role, not Impact Player.
  • Former CSK player Badrinath revealed Dhoni's personal decision.
  • Badrinath believes Impact Player would reduce Dhoni's physical demands.

MS Dhoni CSK Role: MS Dhoni's role at Chennai Super Kings has been a major talking point, with questions surrounding the veteran's workload and future continuing to dominate discussions around the franchise. Now, former CSK batsman S Badrinath has provided apparent clarity on one aspect of Dhoni's potential role, revealing that the legendary wicketkeeper-batsman does not intend to use the Impact Player rule to manage his involvement.

According to Badrinath, Dhoni wants to remain a full-time wicketkeeper whenever he takes the field. That would require him to stay on the ground throughout the 20-over innings rather than entering the contest only for his batting.

Dhoni Has Made His Preference Clear

Badrinath said Dhoni had personally communicated his stance to him, stating the following in a video on his YouTube channel:

“He has personally told me that he won't play as an Impact Player. He sees himself as a full-time keeper, and that means he has to be on the field for the full 20 overs. So he won't play as an Impact Player, but I feel if he does, it'll tactically benefit CSK,”

Read More: Five Big Issues That Will Be Discussed At BCCI Meeting

The former CSK star believes the Impact Player option could reduce the physical demands on Dhoni while still allowing him to contribute with the bat.

Badrinath further explained:

"His body cannot withstand long durations, which even Fleming has said. He is only going to bat after the 16th over and keep wickets. When his participation is so less, he would be ideal as an Impact Player," he added.

CSK Face Dhoni Dilemma

Dhoni's physical workload has become increasingly relevant as he approaches the latter stages of his playing career.

Badrinath's comments suggest there could be a tactical argument for limiting the amount of time Dhoni spends on the field, but the former India captain apparently does not favour that approach.

For Dhoni, wicketkeeping remains an integral part of his role. His preference would mean continuing to take responsibility behind the stumps for the entire innings whenever he is selected.

Dhoni did not play a single match for CSK during the most recent IPL campaign as injuries disrupted his season. That absence has inevitably fuelled further speculation about whether he will continue playing or eventually move into another role within the franchise.

For now, however, Badrinath's comments indicate that Dhoni's preferred route remains clear: if he returns to the field, he wants to do so as a wicketkeeper rather than as an Impact Player.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is MS Dhoni's preference regarding the Impact Player rule?

MS Dhoni does not intend to use the Impact Player rule. He wants to play as a full-time wicketkeeper, meaning he would stay on the field for the entire 20 overs.

Who revealed MS Dhoni's stance on his role at CSK?

Former CSK batsman S Badrinath revealed Dhoni's preference. He stated that Dhoni personally communicated his stance regarding the Impact Player rule.

What does MS Dhoni's desire to be a full-time wicketkeeper entail?

It means Dhoni wants to remain on the field for the entire 20-over innings. He would take responsibility behind the stumps for the duration of the match when he plays.

Why does S Badrinath believe MS Dhoni would be ideal as an Impact Player?

Badrinath thinks it would reduce physical demands on Dhoni, whose body cannot withstand long durations. Dhoni also typically bats only after the 16th over.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 03 Sep 2026 02:26 PM (IST)
Tags :
S Badrinath CSK MS Dhoni IPL
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