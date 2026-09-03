MS Dhoni Says No To This Role At CSK, Reveals Former IPL Star

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom MS Dhoni plans full-time wicketkeeping role, not Impact Player.

Former CSK player Badrinath revealed Dhoni's personal decision.

Badrinath believes Impact Player would reduce Dhoni's physical demands.

MS Dhoni CSK Role: MS Dhoni's role at Chennai Super Kings has been a major talking point, with questions surrounding the veteran's workload and future continuing to dominate discussions around the franchise. Now, former CSK batsman S Badrinath has provided apparent clarity on one aspect of Dhoni's potential role, revealing that the legendary wicketkeeper-batsman does not intend to use the Impact Player rule to manage his involvement.

According to Badrinath, Dhoni wants to remain a full-time wicketkeeper whenever he takes the field. That would require him to stay on the ground throughout the 20-over innings rather than entering the contest only for his batting.

Dhoni Has Made His Preference Clear

Badrinath said Dhoni had personally communicated his stance to him, stating the following in a video on his YouTube channel:

“He has personally told me that he won't play as an Impact Player. He sees himself as a full-time keeper, and that means he has to be on the field for the full 20 overs. So he won't play as an Impact Player, but I feel if he does, it'll tactically benefit CSK,”

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The former CSK star believes the Impact Player option could reduce the physical demands on Dhoni while still allowing him to contribute with the bat.

Badrinath further explained:

"His body cannot withstand long durations, which even Fleming has said. He is only going to bat after the 16th over and keep wickets. When his participation is so less, he would be ideal as an Impact Player," he added.

CSK Face Dhoni Dilemma

Dhoni's physical workload has become increasingly relevant as he approaches the latter stages of his playing career.

Badrinath's comments suggest there could be a tactical argument for limiting the amount of time Dhoni spends on the field, but the former India captain apparently does not favour that approach.

For Dhoni, wicketkeeping remains an integral part of his role. His preference would mean continuing to take responsibility behind the stumps for the entire innings whenever he is selected.

Dhoni did not play a single match for CSK during the most recent IPL campaign as injuries disrupted his season. That absence has inevitably fuelled further speculation about whether he will continue playing or eventually move into another role within the franchise.

For now, however, Badrinath's comments indicate that Dhoni's preferred route remains clear: if he returns to the field, he wants to do so as a wicketkeeper rather than as an Impact Player.