MS Dhoni IPL Return Soon? CSK Legend Could Travel For Crucial LSG Clash: Report

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom MS Dhoni may travel with CSK squad for LSG match.

Travel arrangements reportedly made, final decision pending.

Dhoni missed IPL 2026 season so far with calf strain.

Dhoni CSK IPL 2026: Chennai Super Kings icon MS Dhoni could be edging closer to his much-awaited return to IPL action after spending the entire 2026 season on the sidelines with a calf strain. Although the veteran wicketkeeper-batsman has regularly been spotted training in the nets in recent weeks, he is yet to feature in a match this campaign. Now, a fresh report has suggested that Dhoni may travel with the CSK squad to Lucknow ahead of their important clash against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), set to be played on May 15, sparking excitement among fans.

Dhoni IPL Return On The Cards?

According to Cricbuzz, CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan has said that the franchise has arranged Dhoni’s travel with the rest of the team contingent on a commercial flight. However, despite the preparations, uncertainty still remains over whether the former India and Chennai captain will actually make the trip, as a final decision could reportedly be taken at the last moment.

Dhoni’s possible return has quickly become one of the biggest talking points around Chennai Super Kings as the IPL 2026 Playoff race intensifies.

The legendary cricketer has not played competitive cricket this season because of the calf issue, but his presence around the squad and regular training sessions have continued to fuel speculation about a comeback.

Even though there is still no official confirmation regarding his availability for the LSG fixture just yet, the fact that travel arrangements have reportedly been made has only increased anticipation.

Also Read: Chennai Super Kings Set For New Signing As IPL 2026 Playoffs Approach: Report

CSK Back In Playoff Contention

Chennai Super Kings are currently placed fifth in the IPL 2026 standings after winning six of their 11 matches so far this season.

The five-time champions endured a difficult beginning to the campaign, suffering three consecutive defeats early on. However, the side has produced an impressive turnaround by winning six of their last eight games to push themselves back into Playoff contention.

Sanju Samson, traded in ahead of the season, has emerged as the team’s standout performer with the bat. The wicketkeeper-batsman has scored 304 runs this season so far, including two centuries, and has played a major role in stabilising the batting unit.

CSK have once again managed to rebuild momentum at the business end of the tournament. With key matches approaching rapidly, the possibility of Dhoni rejoining the travelling squad has added another layer of intrigue to Chennai’s IPL 2026 campaign.