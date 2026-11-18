Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom MS Dhoni retires from IPL playing, becomes CSK mentor.

Former teammates recall Dhoni's profound influence on their careers.

Players, rivals acknowledge his unmatched leadership and enduring legacy.

MS Dhoni's decision to step away from playing in the Indian Premier League has prompted heartfelt reactions from former teammates, international cricketers and franchises, with many reflecting on the legacy he leaves behind. The former India captain will continue his association with Chennai Super Kings, taking up the role of Team Mentor from the 2027 season after leading the franchise to five IPL titles.

For several players, Dhoni's influence extended well beyond his performances and captaincy. His former teammates have credited him with shaping their careers, while others have recalled the challenge of facing him during his playing days.

Current CSK captain Ruturaj Gaikwad highlighted one quality that stood out to him when he joined the franchise in 2019. Despite Dhoni's achievements and stature in the game, Gaikwad said it was his simplicity that left the biggest impression.

"Simplicity. I got to learn the exact meaning of this word when I first joined CSK in 2019 by watching you as closely as possible. That was the biggest lesson I learnt despite all the achievements you have accumulated over the years."

Gaikwad also described sharing the dressing room and playing alongside Dhoni as a dream, reaffirming that the veteran would always remain the team's leader in his eyes.

"To share the dressing room, the field, the 22 yards and to finish games with you is what dreams are made of. You are, and you will always be, our Thala, our captain and our leader. Thank you, Mahi bhai, for everything," Gaikwad wrote on social media.

Rohit Sharma Congratulates Dhoni On Incredible IPL Career

Former India captain Rohit Sharma also joined the cricket fraternity in celebrating Dhoni's remarkable IPL career. Recalling the memories they shared on the field, Rohit congratulated the CSK legend and expressed his respect for him.

"Congratulations on an incredible IPL career, Dhoni bhai. It's been fun sharing the field and so many memories with you over the years. Much respect!" Rohit wrote.

Suresh Raina's Emotional Gesture After Dhoni's IPL Exit

Suresh Raina, one of Dhoni's closest teammates during their years at CSK, shared an emotional tribute to the former captain. Reflecting on their partnership, Raina spoke about the memories they created together, from sharing the dressing room to celebrating IPL titles.

"Some partnerships go beyond cricket. Some bonds go beyond the boundary. And some legends never truly retire."

Raina also made a special reference to Dhoni's famous No. 7 jersey, saying his influence would remain an integral part of CSK's identity even after his playing career.

"The No. 7 jersey may no longer walk onto the field, but your legacy will forever be the heartbeat of Chepauk."

With Dhoni moving into a mentoring role, Raina expressed confidence that his leadership and experience would continue to benefit the franchise and its next generation of players.

"As you begin a new innings as mentor of our beloved CSK, I know the same calm mind, fearless spirit and unmatched wisdom will continue to inspire generations. From leading us on the field to guiding us from the sidelines, you'll always be our Thala. The role changes, the legacy doesn't. Once a captain, forever our Thala," Raina added.

Jadeja, Chahal And Pathan Recall Dhoni's Influence

Ravindra Jadeja, who spent 12 seasons playing alongside Dhoni at CSK, paid tribute through a short message referencing their respective jersey numbers.

"8 ka 7 ke liye respect forever," Jadeja wrote.

Yuzvendra Chahal, meanwhile, remembered Dhoni for handing him his India debut cap. The leg-spinner credited his former captain's guidance and support for playing an important role in his journey.

"You gave me my India debut cap, a moment I will cherish for a lifetime. Your guidance, mentorship and unwavering belief have played an invaluable role in shaping my journey. Thank you, Mahi bhai. Your legacy will inspire generations to come. Wishing you the very best in a role that isn't new to you, just a new chapter with CSK," Chahal wrote.

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan also highlighted Dhoni's achievements as a leader and finisher, describing him as one of the most influential personalities in Indian cricket.

"A leader, a finisher, calm and composed under pressure, and one of the most influential figures in Indian cricket. MS Dhoni, the legacy you have created will be hard to match."

"Well done, MS. I'm sure your immense experience and knowledge will continue to inspire the next generation of cricketers," Pathan added.

Former India opener Shikhar Dhawan also acknowledged Dhoni's impact, pointing out that his influence would remain even after he stopped playing.

"What an incredible journey it's been, @msdhoni bhai! Your leadership, calmness and impact on the game have inspired generations. The player may take a step back, but your influence on cricket will continue. Wishing you the very best in this new role with CSK!"

Dinesh Karthik Explains Why Dhoni Was So Difficult To Stop

Dinesh Karthik admitted that Dhoni's retirement announcement brought a sense of sadness, considering the success and longevity of his playing career. The former India wicketkeeper also recalled how opposition teams would regularly discuss strategies to contain the CSK legend.

"The moment I heard the news, there was definitely a tinge of sadness because you realise what a journey, what a player and what unbelievable success he has had. He is not going to be playing anymore," Karthik said.

Recalling the different plans teams devised to stop Dhoni in the closing overs, Karthik said even deliveries aimed at restricting his scoring often failed against the former India captain.

"I have been part of meetings where teams tried to figure out how to bowl to MS Dhoni. They tried everything to stop the finisher. There were plans for stump yorkers and wide yorkers, and even those often got hammered. It wasn't just skill, it was brute power."

Karthik added that Dhoni's presence at the crease gave CSK the belief that a match could still be won, even when the equation appeared difficult.

"If MS Dhoni was still there at the back end of a game for CSK, you always felt that unless you got his wicket, it would be difficult to win. Right until the end, he instilled that fear."

However, Karthik believed Dhoni's greatest contribution was his ability to build successful teams and bring out the best in players.

"The biggest strength of MS Dhoni was his captaincy and leadership. The way he built teams, followed his own methods and made them work was remarkable."

"He shaped many careers and had the unique ability to make a squad function as a unit. That was the MS Dhoni magic," he said.

RCB, Dwayne Bravo Join Tributes To MS Dhoni

Dhoni's influence was also acknowledged by Royal Challengers Bengaluru, CSK's long-time IPL rivals. RCB shared a tribute on X, celebrating his nearly two-decade journey in the tournament and the memories he created for supporters across teams.

"O Mahi, O Mahi."

"A journey spanning nearly two decades and a legacy filled with trophies, iconic moments, last-ball finishes and a calmness that never cracked. For the joy you gave every fan, irrespective of colour, and for the way you carried the game, thank you, Mahi bhai," the franchise posted.

Former CSK all-rounder Dwayne Bravo also shared a personal message for his former skipper, thanking him for their time together.

"Thank you, Skipper! @mahi7781, your legacy will live on forever! See you soon, my brother," Bravo wrote on Instagram.

Dhoni's move away from playing in the IPL closes a significant chapter in the tournament's history. However, his new assignment with CSK means the franchise will continue to draw on the experience of the captain who led it to five titles.