MS Dhoni Enjoyed Hookah In Hotel Room, ‘Sheesha Man’ Revealed

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While he is known as "Captain Cool" for his ice-cold nerves on the cricket field, MS Dhoni’s off-field relaxation methods are equally legendary. In a recent revelation that has taken social media by storm, former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) teammate Sam Billings shared a fascinating behind-the-scenes look at Dhoni's hotel room culture, which reportedly includes a dedicated "shisha man" to manage his hookah sessions.

The "Shisha Man" Revelation

Speaking on the Stick to Cricket podcast alongside England greats Alastair Cook and Michael Vaughan, Billings named the five-time IPL-winning captain as his favorite player, but it was the "eccentric" detail about Dhoni's downtime that caught everyone's attention. According to Billings, Dhoni's superstardom makes it nearly impossible for him to visit hotel bars or common areas, leading him to turn his suite into a private social hub.

“He leaves his hotel room open, and he has this little ‘shisha man’ in his entourage whose sole job is to look after the shisha. Khaleel.” — Sam Billings via the Stick to Cricket Podcast.

The name mentioned by Billings, Khaleel, has sparked curiosity among fans. While some initially confused the name with Indian pacer Khaleel Ahmed, reports clarify that this refers to a specific member of Dhoni’s personal staff or entourage tasked with managing the hookah preparations during the grueling IPL season.

A Social Hub for Team Bonding

The hookah isn’t just a personal hobby for the legendary wicketkeeper; it serves as a tool for team building. Billings explained that because Dhoni cannot leave his room without being swarmed by fans, he keeps his door open 24/7 for his teammates.

This "hookah diplomacy" creates a relaxed, lounge-like atmosphere where youngsters and international stars alike can bond over more than just cricket. For Billings, this was often centered around their shared love for Manchester United.

“We’ve watched quite a few games together because he can’t leave the hotel or go downstairs to the bar. What a lovely guy, considering how much stardom he has. He’s incredibly calm and genuinely cool.” Sam Billings via Hindustan Times

The Fitness Debate: Elite Athlete vs. Occasional Hobby

While the story highlights the camaraderie within the CSK camp, it has also reignited discussions regarding the health impacts of hookah on elite athletes. Medical experts often warn that a single one-hour hookah session can involve the inhalation of significantly more smoke than traditional cigarettes. However, for "Thala," who is set to feature in his 17th IPL season in IPL 2026 at the age of 44, his longevity and fitness on the field continue to defy conventional expectations.