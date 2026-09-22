MS Dhoni’s Big Role In Zaheer Khan’s CSK Appointment Finally Revealed

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom MS Dhoni suggested Zaheer Khan for CSK's new head coach.

CEO confirmed Dhoni's recommendation, replacing long-serving Stephen Fleming.

Zaheer brings extensive IPL coaching experience from MI, LSG.

MS Dhoni Zaheer Khan Appointment: Chennai Super Kings made their first major coaching change ahead of IPL 2027 by appointing former India pacer Zaheer Khan as Stephen Fleming’s successor. However, the decision to bring the left-arm legend into the CSK setup was apparently driven by a familiar figure. According to CSK CEO Kasi Viswanath, it was former captain MS Dhoni who suggested Zaheer’s name for the head coach position. The franchise eventually agreed with the recommendation, bringing in a coach with extensive experience in the IPL.

Dhoni Put Zaheer’s Name Forward

Speaking to the Indian Express, Kasi Viswanath said it was MS Dhoni who suggested Zaheer Khan's name for the role.

"It was MS who suggested Zaheer, and the cricket management team, comprising Rupa and Ruturaj Gaikwad, agreed that he fits the role."

Prior to the appointment, Stephen Fleming had ended a remarkable 18-year association with CSK. He had been the franchise’s head coach since 2009 after first joining the team as a player in the inaugural IPL season.

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The CSK CEO revealed that Dhoni played a key role during CSK’s search for Fleming’s replacement.

With the franchise looking for someone capable of handling the demands of a high-profile IPL setup, Zaheer emerged as the preferred choice.

The former India pacer was already familiar with the league, having played in it, as well as held senior coaching and management positions with other franchises.

"He has previous experience of working in the IPL with MI and LSG, and given that, we felt he is the right choice. To convince him to take the role wasn’t easy because it took some time, but eventually he agreed to come on board,"

Zaheer Brings IPL Experience To CSK

Zaheer Khan has worked in key roles with both Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants.

He first served as Mumbai Indians’ director of cricket operations before moving into a broader development role with the franchise.

He later joined Lucknow Super Giants as a mentor, adding another stint of experience within an IPL environment.

That background gives him familiarity with franchise operations, player management and the day-to-day demands of the competition.

Zaheer Khan and Dhoni also know each other well from their years together with the Indian national team.