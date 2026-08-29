MS Dhoni As CSK Coach? IPL Franchise Awaits Major Call From Star Player: Report

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom MS Dhoni reportedly poised for CSK coaching or mentor position.

CSK said to have paused operations, awaiting Dhoni's call.

Dhoni's future for upcoming IPL season as a player apparently bleak.

MS Dhoni CSK Coach: Chennai Super Kings could be preparing for a major change in their team structure, with MS Dhoni reportedly set to move into a coaching or mentoring position. The franchise is said to be waiting for the former captain to decide his next role before restarting key preparations for the upcoming IPL season. The development comes after a difficult IPL 2026 campaign for CSK, who finished eighth in the standings. Dhoni, meanwhile, missed the entire season because of injuries, marking the first IPL season that he has sat out.

CSK Waiting For Dhoni's Call

According to Rohit Juglan of RevSportz, CSK have paused several major pre-season operations while Dhoni considers whether he will continue with the franchise in a different capacity.

The five-time champions reportedly want Dhoni to take either the head coach or mentor's position ahead of the mini-auction.

“Sources have confirmed to me that Mahendra Singh Dhoni will take one of these two (coach or mentor) positions, and once that happens, you will see activities resuming immediately. So, at this point of time, the chances of seeing Dhoni as a player in the upcoming season are very bleak,” he said in an Instagram video.

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If the report proves accurate, it would represent a significant transition for CSK and one of the most recognisable figures in IPL history.

CSK Look For Fleming's Successor

MS Dhoni's potential change in role comes at the same time as CSK prepare to move on from Stephen Fleming.

The franchise and the former New Zealand captain mutually agreed to end their long association earlier this year.

Fleming's relationship with CSK dates back to the inaugural IPL campaign in 2008, when he played for the franchise. He took over as head coach in 2009 and remained in charge until 2026.

During that remarkable 19-year association, Fleming helped CSK win five IPL titles, working closely with Dhoni throughout much of the franchise's most successful period.

CSK must now identify a new head coach, while Dhoni's reported involvement could determine the direction of the franchise's next chapter.