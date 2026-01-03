Mohammad Kaif's Strong Message To BCCI Amid Mustafizur Rahman IPL Row

The recent inclusion of Bangladeshi pacer Mustafizur Rahman in Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) squad for upcoming IPL 2026 season has ignited a firestorm of controversy.

Amidst rising tensions and calls for a boycott, former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif has stepped forward with a measured message directed at both the fans and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

Root of Controversy

The row began shortly after IPL 2026 auction, where KKR secured Mustafizur Rahman for sum of Rs 9.20 crore.

While the signing was a tactical move for the three-time champions, it quickly became a flashpoint for political and social debate.

The controversy stems from reports of violence and the persecution of religious minorities in Bangladesh.

Prominent figures, including spiritual leader Devkinandan Thakur and several political leaders, have criticized KKR and its co-owner, Shah Rukh Khan. Some have gone as far as labeling the decision "insensitive" to national sentiments, leading to a polarized atmosphere on social media with trending hashtags calling for a boycott of the player's participation.

Mohammad Kaif's Stance

Speaking from Dubai, where he is currently fulfilling commentary duties for the ILT20, Mohammad Kaif addressed the situation with a call for calm. His "clear message" emphasizes the importance of patience and trust in the governing body of Indian cricket.

Kaif urged stakeholders and the public to "play the waiting game."

He acknowledged the sensitivity of the issue but maintained that BCCI is the ultimate authority equipped to handle such complex matters.

"Everything comes under the BCCI; the decision is in their hands," Kaif told Times of India, noting that the board has decades of experience managing the world’s biggest cricket league and navigating geopolitical sensitivities.

"I will not sit here and share an opinion because it is a sensitive issue. You should play the waiting game because what is happening, what will be the movement, we may write (but in reality) there is no movement there," he added.

The "Wait and Watch" Approach

Kaif specifically warned against "jumping the gun" or reacting prematurely to social media narratives.

"So I think we should not jump the gun," Kaif concluded. "We should just wait and watch. Whatever the decision will be, BCCI are sitting there; they run big leagues, they know what to do and how to do it."

Broader Implications

The controversy also saw other figures like Shashi Tharoor weighing in, suggesting that sports and politics should remain separate. However, with BCCI yet to release a definitive final statement on participation of Bangladeshi players in IPL.