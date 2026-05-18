Michael Vaughan Slams ECB Over Jofra Archer Playing IPL Ahead Of England Tests

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Michael Vaughan questions England's player management ahead of Test series.

Vaughan highlights conflict between IPL commitments and national duty.

He believes central contracts should prioritize international cricket.

New Delhi: Former England captain Michael Vaughan has raised concerns over England’s handling of Jofra Archer ahead of the home Test series against New Zealand, arguing that centrally contracted players should not remain committed to franchise cricket when international duty is around the corner.

England begin their summer campaign with the first Test against New Zealand at Lord’s on June 4, but Archer was not included in the squad announced by the ECB. The fast bowler continues to be managed carefully after a long spell on the sidelines due to injuries, even as he remains involved in the IPL.

Vaughan believes the issue extends beyond Archer himself and reflects a broader scheduling and contractual dilemma within English cricket as he questioned the understanding between the ECB and BCCI that has enabled England players to stay for the full IPL season despite the overlap with the Test calendar.

“I’m sure he’ll be in the squad (for the second Test). It comes midway through June. I think we have a problem in English cricket at the moment because Jofra was obviously staying for the full IPL. There’s some contract that the ECB have done with the BCCI that’s allowing all our players to stay for the duration,” Vaughan told Cricbuzz.

Archer’s absence has attracted attention, given his record in red-ball cricket, particularly at Lord’s, where he has previously delivered some of his most memorable performances for England. Vaughan argued that central contracts should carry more weight when national commitments are involved.

“If that’s the case, I have a problem with England’s contracts because Jofra has been looked after by them for a few years now on a very handsome contract. So who holds the key to that? I believe the international contract outweighs any franchise,” Vaughan added.

The former skipper stressed that he is not against franchise leagues, acknowledging the opportunities they create for players around the world. However, he warned that international cricket risks losing its priority if boards continue allowing scheduling conflicts of this nature.

“Look, all these franchise leagues are fantastic. I love them for the players. But I do feel that if we start to put domestic leagues over and above a Test match, I think there’s a real problem now,” he stated.

Vaughan also pointed to the difficult balancing act players face when bilateral schedules collide with lucrative T20 competitions. According to him, the ECB must establish clearer priorities regarding player availability.

“England have got to make a decision because many have spoken out about it in the last week, rightfully so, because we feel that if you’re playing for England in your Test match, players should be back home playing for England. That’s what your central contract says you should be doing,” he noted.

He suggested that if the ECB intends to consistently permit players to complete IPL commitments, England’s domestic international calendar may need to be adjusted accordingly, saying, “If there is an agreement that the ECB have done with the BCCI, well, I think you’ve got to start your Test summer somewhere a little bit later then.”

Vaughan also framed the debate from the perspective of England’s leadership group, insisting the team should want its strongest attack available from the opening game of the series.

“If I was Rob Key, the director of cricket, or Brendon McCullum, the coach, I would want my best bowler playing in that first Test against New Zealand at Lord’s. Not here,” Vaughan opined.

For Vaughan, the wider concern lies in preserving the value and standing of Test cricket amid the growing influence of franchise leagues across the calendar, as he said, “We want to see our best players playing Test match cricket. Those staying, they’re continuing to play the longest format of the game. I want to see them playing for their country.”

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)