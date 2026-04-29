MI vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2026: Hardik Pandya's Mumbai Takes On Pat Cummin's Hyderabad

MI vs SRH Live Score: The Match 41 of IPL 2026 sees Mumbai Indians (MI) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) face off at the Wankhede Stadium tonight, with both teams fighting for drastically different outcomes. For Mumbai, the evening is a desperate quest for survival, while Hyderabad aims to tighten its grip on a playoff berth.

The Standings: A Tale of Two Campaigns

Mumbai Indians: Currently languishing in 9th place, the five-time champions have secured only two wins from seven matches. Following a crushing 103-run loss to Chennai Super Kings, their net run rate has plummeted to -0.736, leaving them with almost no room for further errors.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: In contrast, SRH is enjoying a resurgence, sitting in 4th place with 10 points from eight matches. After a sluggish start to the season, they are now on a four-match winning streak, most recently chasing down 228 against Rajasthan Royals.

Key Storylines and Head-to-Head

Wankhede Dominance: While SRH brings superior current form, history favors the hosts. In 25 previous IPL meetings, Mumbai leads 15–10 overall. At the Wankhede, that dominance is even sharper, with MI winning six out of eight encounters against Hyderabad.

The Rohit Factor: A potential boost for Mumbai is the expected return of Rohit Sharma as an impact player. Averaging over 45 this season, his veteran presence is seen as vital to stabilizing a misfiring middle order under Hardik Pandya's leadership.

SRH's Explosive Top Order: Hyderabad's primary threat is Orange Cap holder Abhishek Sharma, who has amassed 380 runs at a strike rate exceeding 212. Combined with Travis Head and Ishan Kishan, SRH possesses a batting unit that thrives on the flat, high-scoring Wankhede surface.

The Playoff Equation

With seven games remaining in their schedule, Mumbai Indians likely need six victories to reach the 16-point threshold typically required for qualification. A loss tonight would not mathematically end their season but would leave them in "virtual elimination" territory. Conversely, an SRH win would solidify their top-four standing and keep them within reach of the league leaders.

