Ryan Rickelton set a new record by scoring a century in just 44 balls against SRH in 2026, surpassing Sanath Jayasuriya's 45-ball century from 2008.
(Source: Poll of Polls)
IPL 2026: Ryan Rickelton Smashes 44-Ball Ton To Break Two All-Time Records For MI
MI vs SRH Live: Ryan Rickelton smashes a 44-ball century vs SRH, breaking Sanath Jayasuriya's record for the fastest MI ton. He finished on 123*, the highest score for MI.
- Ryan Rickelton smashed maiden IPL century in 44 balls.
- His 123 off 53 balls is MI's highest individual score.
- Rickelton broke Sanath Jayasuriya's 18-year-old Mumbai Indians record.
- He led a dominant opening stand, crushing SRH attack.
MI vs SRH Live: In a breathtaking display of power-hitting at the Wankhede Stadium, South African opener Ryan Rickelton has etched his name into the record books. During Match 41 of IPL 2026 against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), Rickelton hammered his maiden IPL century in just 44 balls, becoming the architect of a new era for the five-time champions.
Breaking an 18-Year Legend
Rickelton’s explosive knock has officially eclipsed the long-standing franchise record for the fastest hundred, previously held by legendary opener Sanath Jayasuriya. Jayasuriya had set the benchmark with a 45-ball ton in the inaugural 2008 season, a record that stood for nearly two decades before being surpassed tonight.
Fastest Hundreds for Mumbai Indians:
44 balls: Ryan Rickelton vs SRH, 2026
45 balls: Sanath Jayasuriya vs CSK, 2008
45 balls: Tilak Varma vs GT, 2026
47 balls: Cameron Green vs SRH, 2023
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The Highest Individual Score for MI
Not content with just the speed record, Rickelton continued his onslaught to finish on an unbeaten 123 runs off 53 deliveries. This score now stands as the highest individual total by a Mumbai Indians batter in IPL history, overtaking the previous bests held by icons like Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav.
His innings was laced with 10 boundaries and eight towering sixes, ruthlessly dismantling an SRH bowling attack that had been in formidable form.
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A Clinical Demolition at Wankhede
Stepping in for the injured Quinton de Kock, Rickelton seized the opportunity with both hands. He shared a dominant 93-run opening stand with Will Jacks, propelling Mumbai to a massive powerplay total of 78 runs.
The left-hander was particularly devastating against SRH captain Pat Cummins and Sakib Hussain, using his feet effectively and clearing the ropes with clinical precision. By the time he reached his milestone in the 15th over, the Wankhede crowd was in a frenzy, witnessing a masterclass that has breathed new life into Mumbai’s survival campaign.
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Before You Go
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Frequently Asked Questions
Who holds the record for the fastest century for Mumbai Indians?
What is the highest individual score for a Mumbai Indians batter in IPL history?
Ryan Rickelton's unbeaten 123 runs off 53 deliveries against SRH in 2026 is the highest individual score for Mumbai Indians.
Who did Ryan Rickelton replace in the Mumbai Indians lineup?
Ryan Rickelton stepped in for the injured Quinton de Kock during the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad.
How many boundaries and sixes did Ryan Rickelton hit in his innings?
Ryan Rickelton's innings included 10 boundaries and eight towering sixes.