Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
CricketLive ScoreSchedulesResultsTeamsOrange CapPurple Cap
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsIPLMI vs PBKS LIVE Updates, IPL 2026: Who Is Krish Bhagat? Young All-Rounder Joins MI Midway Through IPL 2026

MI vs PBKS LIVE Updates, IPL 2026: Who Is Krish Bhagat? Young All-Rounder Joins MI Midway Through IPL 2026

IPL 2026: MI vs PBKS Live- MI take on PBKS in IPL 2026 at the Wankhede Stadium as Mumbai eye dominance while Punjab seek consistency.

By : ABP Live Sports  | Updated at : 16 Apr 2026 05:12 PM (IST)

LIVE

Key Events
MI vs PBKS live score updates ipl 2026 Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings match today playing 11 weather pitch report Live Updates 16 April 2026 MI vs PBKS Live: Virat Kohli Swallows His Pride; RCB Star Accepts Role He Once Vowed To ‘Quit’ For
MI vs PBKS, IPL 2026 Live: Hardik Pandya's Mumbai Indians Lock Horns With Shreyas Iyer's Punjab Kings
Source : PTI

Background

IPL 2026: MI vs PBKS Live- Action shifts to the iconic Wankhede Stadium as the Mumbai Indians (MI) take on the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in a high-stakes IPL 2026 encounter. With momentum firmly on their side, Shreyas Iyer's Punjab Kings will be aiming to continue their unbeaten run and tighten their grip at the top of the standings. Having secured four consecutive wins, Punjab has emerged as the team to beat this season.

Playing away from home, the resurgent Kings will back their balanced unit to deliver another commanding performance against a struggling Mumbai side.

MI Aim For Revival vs Table-Toppers PBKS

Mumbai Indians enter the contest looking to kickstart their campaign after a dismal start. With three losses from four outings, the five-time champions find themselves locked in a desperate battle to stay relevant in the playoff race. While individual brilliance has flickered, MI’s bowling unit has struggled to contain runs in the death overs.

The batting lineup, potentially missing the injured Rohit Sharma, faces a stern test against a disciplined Punjab attack. Much will depend on how well Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya handle the spin duo of Yuzvendra Chahal and Harpreet Brar in the middle overs. The contest could ultimately hinge on whether Jasprit Bumrah can provide the early breakthroughs needed to rattle the clinical PBKS openers.

Run-Fest Expected at Wankhede

The Wankhede Stadium is a verified "batter's paradise," known for producing high-scoring thrillers with its short boundaries and true bounce. With dew expected to play a major role in the second innings, the toss-winning captain will likely opt to bowl first.

Although historical records favour Mumbai Indians at this venue, the current form heavily tilts toward Punjab. With both teams desperate for points—one to maintain a streak and the other to survive—fans can expect an intense and entertaining clash under the Mumbai lights.

MI vs PBKS: Match Details & Predicted 11

Date & Time: Thursday, April 16, 2026 | 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Live Streaming: Free on JioCinema

TV Telecast: Star Sports Network

Mumbai Indians (Probable XI): Ishan Kishan (wk), Ryan Rickelton, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Gerald Coetzee, Shardul Thakur, Piyush Chawla, Jasprit Bumrah.

Punjab Kings (Probable XI): Prabhsimran Singh, Priyansh Arya, Shreyas Iyer (c), Shashank Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Harpreet Brar, Xavier Bartlett, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal.

17:12 PM (IST)  •  16 Apr 2026

MI vs PBKS Live: Virat Kohli Swallows His Pride; RCB Star Accepts Role He Once Vowed To ‘Quit’ For

Virat Kohli overcame his previous stance to play as an Impact Player against LSG. Read how an ankle injury forced the RCB star into a new role. Read More

16:45 PM (IST)  •  16 Apr 2026

MI vs PBKS LIVE Updates, IPL 2026: Who Is Krish Bhagat? Young All-Rounder Joins MI Midway Through IPL 2026

Mumbai Indians have signed all-rounder Krish Bhagat as the replacement signing of Atharva Ankolekar, who has been ruled out of IPL 2026 due to injury. Read More

Load More
Tags :
IPL Ipl-2026 Mi-vs-pbks
New Update
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

IPL
IPL 2026 Playoffs Race: How Many Points Are Enough To Qualify?
IPL 2026 Playoffs Race: How Many Points Are Enough To Qualify?
IPL
Virat Kohli Swallows His Pride; RCB Star Accepts Role He Once Vowed To ‘Quit’ For
Virat Kohli Swallows His Pride; RCB Star Accepts Role He Once Vowed To ‘Quit’ For
IPL
MI vs PBKS Live: Virat Kohli Swallows His Pride; RCB Star Accepts Role He Once Vowed To ‘Quit’ For
MI vs PBKS Live: Virat Kohli Swallows His Pride; RCB Star Accepts Role He Once Vowed To ‘Quit’ For
IPL
SRH Overseas Star Ruled Out Of IPL 2026 After Sustaining Ankle Injury
SRH Overseas Star Ruled Out Of IPL 2026 After Sustaining Ankle Injury
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Europe leaders push back on Trump policies as Meloni shifts stance, says analysts
LIVE: Tejasvi Surya defends delimitation-linked women’s reservation bill in Parliament debate
LIVE: Tejasvi Surya backs women’s reservation bills, hails Modi govt in heated Lok Sabha debate
LIVE: Parliament clears motion for debate on key bills amid heated opposition, voting concludes
LIVE: Lok Sabha Voting on Bills; Govt Leads as Opposition Demands Division
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | India Needs To Talk Tibet With China
Opinion
Embed widget