MI vs PBKS, IPL 2026 Live: Hardik Pandya's Mumbai Indians Lock Horns With Shreyas Iyer's Punjab Kings

IPL 2026: MI vs PBKS Live- Action shifts to the iconic Wankhede Stadium as the Mumbai Indians (MI) take on the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in a high-stakes IPL 2026 encounter. With momentum firmly on their side, Shreyas Iyer's Punjab Kings will be aiming to continue their unbeaten run and tighten their grip at the top of the standings. Having secured four consecutive wins, Punjab has emerged as the team to beat this season.

Playing away from home, the resurgent Kings will back their balanced unit to deliver another commanding performance against a struggling Mumbai side.

MI Aim For Revival vs Table-Toppers PBKS

Mumbai Indians enter the contest looking to kickstart their campaign after a dismal start. With three losses from four outings, the five-time champions find themselves locked in a desperate battle to stay relevant in the playoff race. While individual brilliance has flickered, MI’s bowling unit has struggled to contain runs in the death overs.

The batting lineup, potentially missing the injured Rohit Sharma, faces a stern test against a disciplined Punjab attack. Much will depend on how well Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya handle the spin duo of Yuzvendra Chahal and Harpreet Brar in the middle overs. The contest could ultimately hinge on whether Jasprit Bumrah can provide the early breakthroughs needed to rattle the clinical PBKS openers.

Run-Fest Expected at Wankhede

The Wankhede Stadium is a verified "batter's paradise," known for producing high-scoring thrillers with its short boundaries and true bounce. With dew expected to play a major role in the second innings, the toss-winning captain will likely opt to bowl first.

Although historical records favour Mumbai Indians at this venue, the current form heavily tilts toward Punjab. With both teams desperate for points—one to maintain a streak and the other to survive—fans can expect an intense and entertaining clash under the Mumbai lights.

MI vs PBKS: Match Details & Predicted 11

Date & Time: Thursday, April 16, 2026 | 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Live Streaming: Free on JioCinema

TV Telecast: Star Sports Network

Mumbai Indians (Probable XI): Ishan Kishan (wk), Ryan Rickelton, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Gerald Coetzee, Shardul Thakur, Piyush Chawla, Jasprit Bumrah.

Punjab Kings (Probable XI): Prabhsimran Singh, Priyansh Arya, Shreyas Iyer (c), Shashank Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Harpreet Brar, Xavier Bartlett, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal.