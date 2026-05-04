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Election Results 2026

(Source: ECI/ABP News)
HomeSportsIPLMI vs LSG Live: From IPL To BJP- Ex-India, KKR Pacer Ashoke Dinda Battles To Retain Moyna Seat In WB Elections

MI vs LSG Live: From IPL To BJP- Ex-India, KKR Pacer Ashoke Dinda Battles To Retain Moyna Seat In WB Elections

MI vs LSG Live: Mumbai Indians will host Lucknow Super Giants at Wankhede Tonight. As bottom dwellers battle for not finishing at the bottom, catch all the live action and updates here.

By : ABP Live Sports  | Updated at : 04 May 2026 03:32 PM (IST)

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Key Events
MI vs LSG Score Live Updates Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants Wankhede Stadium Live Updates 04 May 2026 MI vs LSG Live: From IPL To BJP- Ex-India, KKR Pacer Ashoke Dinda Battles To Retain Moyna Seat In WB Elections
MI vs LSG Live, IPL 2026: Battle Of The Bottom Dwellers As Mumbai Faces Lucknow At Wankhede Tonight
Source : PTI

Background

MI vs LSG Live: The Mumbai Indians (MI) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) are set for a high-stakes encounter at the Wankhede Stadium tonight, Monday, May 4, 2026. Both teams find themselves in a desperate situation, occupying the ninth and tenth positions on the IPL 2026 points table respectively.  

The Battle Of Bottom Dwellers

Mumbai enters this contest following an eight-wicket defeat to Chennai Super Kings, marking their seventh loss in nine matches. Lucknow’s form is equally concerning, having suffered five consecutive defeats and failing to find consistency beyond individual performances from players like Mitchell Marsh.  

The head-to-head record heavily favours the Super Giants, who lead the rivalry 6–2 since their debut in 2022. Notably, LSG has won three out of four previous meetings specifically at the Wankhede Stadium.  

Rohit Sharma’s Fitness Decision

The biggest talking point for the home side is the potential return of Rohit Sharma. The veteran opener has missed three weeks due to a hamstring injury sustained against Royal Challengers Bengaluru on April 12.  

While there is no official confirmation of his inclusion, he was seen batting for nearly an hour and participating in fitness drills during a net session on Sunday. Reports suggest that the Mumbai Indians management has left the final decision on his availability entirely to the player himself.  

Wankhede Pitch and Conditions  

Pitch: The surface is expected to be bowling-friendly but remains conducive to high scores, with totals over 220 recorded at the venue this season.  

Weather: Forecasts indicate a warm and humid evening with temperatures around 29°C and zero to one percent chance of rain.  

Dew Factor: High humidity levels (around 66 percent) suggest that dew will play a significant role as the match progresses, potentially making bowling in the second innings more difficult.  The match is scheduled to start at 7:30 PM IST, with the toss taking place at 7:00 PM.

15:32 PM (IST)  •  04 May 2026

MI vs LSG Live: From IPL To BJP- Ex-India, KKR Pacer Ashoke Dinda Battles To Retain Moyna Seat In WB Elections

Ex-IPL pacer Ashoke Dinda fights to retain his Moyna seat in the 2026 West Bengal Elections. Get the latest counting trends and live updates on the BJP candidate. Read More

15:32 PM (IST)  •  04 May 2026

MI vs LSG Live: From IPL To BJP- Ex-India, KKR Pacer Ashoke Dinda Battles To Retain Moyna Seat In WB Elections

Ex-IPL pacer Ashoke Dinda fights to retain his Moyna seat in the 2026 West Bengal Elections. Get the latest counting trends and live updates on the BJP candidate. Read More

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