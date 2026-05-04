MI vs LSG Live, IPL 2026: Battle Of The Bottom Dwellers As Mumbai Faces Lucknow At Wankhede Tonight

MI vs LSG Live: The Mumbai Indians (MI) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) are set for a high-stakes encounter at the Wankhede Stadium tonight, Monday, May 4, 2026. Both teams find themselves in a desperate situation, occupying the ninth and tenth positions on the IPL 2026 points table respectively.

The Battle Of Bottom Dwellers

Mumbai enters this contest following an eight-wicket defeat to Chennai Super Kings, marking their seventh loss in nine matches. Lucknow’s form is equally concerning, having suffered five consecutive defeats and failing to find consistency beyond individual performances from players like Mitchell Marsh.

The head-to-head record heavily favours the Super Giants, who lead the rivalry 6–2 since their debut in 2022. Notably, LSG has won three out of four previous meetings specifically at the Wankhede Stadium.

Rohit Sharma’s Fitness Decision

The biggest talking point for the home side is the potential return of Rohit Sharma. The veteran opener has missed three weeks due to a hamstring injury sustained against Royal Challengers Bengaluru on April 12.

While there is no official confirmation of his inclusion, he was seen batting for nearly an hour and participating in fitness drills during a net session on Sunday. Reports suggest that the Mumbai Indians management has left the final decision on his availability entirely to the player himself.

Wankhede Pitch and Conditions

Pitch: The surface is expected to be bowling-friendly but remains conducive to high scores, with totals over 220 recorded at the venue this season.

Weather: Forecasts indicate a warm and humid evening with temperatures around 29°C and zero to one percent chance of rain.

Dew Factor: High humidity levels (around 66 percent) suggest that dew will play a significant role as the match progresses, potentially making bowling in the second innings more difficult. The match is scheduled to start at 7:30 PM IST, with the toss taking place at 7:00 PM.