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HomeSportsIPLMI vs LSG Live Score, IPL 2026: Mumbai Hosts Lucknow At Wankhede For Battle Of Bottom Dwellers

MI vs LSG Live Score, IPL 2026: Mumbai Hosts Lucknow At Wankhede For Battle Of Bottom Dwellers

MI vs LSG Live Score: Mumbai Indians win the toss and bowl first against Lucknow Super Giants. Rohit Sharma returns to the XI as Suryakumar Yadav steps in as captain.

By : Prateek Thakur  | Updated at : 04 May 2026 07:37 PM (IST)

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MI vs LSG Score Live Updates From Wankhede Stadium Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants Ball-By-Ball Live Updates MI vs LSG Live Score, IPL 2026: Mumbai Hosts Lucknow At Wankhede For Battle Of Bottom Dwellers
MI vs LSG Live Score: Mumbai face Lucknow for a desperate battle at the bottom of the table
Source : PTI

Background

MI vs LSG Live Score: The Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants face off at the Wankhede Stadium tonight, Monday, May 4, 2026, in what is effectively a battle for survival. With both franchises rooted to the bottom of the IPL 2026 table, neither side can afford another slip.

Desperate Stakes for Bottom Dwellers

Mumbai currently sits in ninth place after suffering seven defeats in their last nine games, including a bruising loss to Chennai. They must win every remaining fixture to maintain any mathematical hope of reaching the playoffs.

Lucknow’s situation is even more dire as they occupy the tenth spot following five straight losses. While individual performances from players like Mitchell Marsh have provided brief highlights, the team has struggled to find collective momentum throughout the campaign.

Head to Head Dominance

Historical data provides a significant psychological edge to the visitors, who lead the overall rivalry 6–2. Lucknow has consistently outperformed Mumbai since entering the league, proving to be a difficult opponent for the five-time champions.

Even with the home advantage, Mumbai has struggled against this specific opposition at the Wankhede Stadium. Lucknow has secured victory in three of their four previous encounters at this iconic venue.

The Rohit Sharma Factor

The cricketing world is waiting to see if Rohit Sharma will return to the starting lineup after a three-week absence due to a hamstring strain. He was observed batting for an hour during Sunday's net session, indicating he is nearing full fitness.

At the toss, Suryakumar Yadav confirmed Rohit Sharma returns to the playing 11.

Wankhede Pitch and Dew Factor

Surface: The pitch remains a high-scoring paradise where totals exceeding 220 are possible, though it offers early assistance to disciplined bowlers.

Weather: It will be a sultry evening in Mumbai with temperatures hovering around 31°C and high humidity levels.

Dew: With humidity at 66%, the dew factor will be massive, making it difficult for spinners to grip the ball in the second innings.

Toss: Captains winning the toss will almost certainly choose to bowl first to take advantage of the easier batting conditions later in the night.

19:37 PM (IST)  •  04 May 2026

MI vs LSG Live Score: Rohit Sharma Returns

The biggest news for the home crowd is the return of Rohit Sharma to the playing XI. After missing nearly three weeks due to a hamstring injury, the veteran opener has been declared fit to start.

His inclusion provides a massive boost to a Mumbai batting order that has struggled for consistency. While he was previously a game-time decision, his presence in the starting lineup suggests he is ready for a full workload.

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