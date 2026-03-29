MI vs KKR LIVE Score Updates, IPL 2026: 5-Time Champions All Set For High-Voltage Season Opener

MI vs KKR IPL 2026: Hardik Pandya, fresh off winning the ICC T20 World Cup with India, is now all set to lead the Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Indian Premier League (IPL). His first assignment at home, the iconic Wankhede Stadium, against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), led by Ajinkya Rahane. The two sides have often had interesting clashes, which, along with talented squads on either ends, builds promise for yet another action-packed matchup. Additionally, it will also be interesting to see if MI is able to beat its first-match losing curse this time around.

MI vs KKR Sheer Dominance In Head-To-Head Record

MI and KKR have met on 35 occasions so far, and the head-to-head record paints the picture of outright domination by the Mumbai-based side.

Mumbai Indians Wins: 24

Kolkata Knight Riders Wins: 11

Win Percentage: MI (68.6%) vs. KKR (31.4%)

Additionally, the MI vs KKR head-to-head contest becomes even more intimidating for the latter when it shifts to Mumbai. In fact, prior to 2024, KKR endured a staggering 12-year winless run at the iconic Wankhede Stadium.

Matches Played: 12



Mumbai Indians Wins: 10



Kolkata Knight Riders Wins: 2

Needless to say, facing this opposition yet again, this time at home, where they boast an even stronger record, MI would be backing themselves to go all the way.

MI vs KKR: IPL 2026 Full Squads

Mumbai Indians - Rohit Sharma, Quinton de Kock (WK), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (C), Sherfane Rutherford, Shardul Thakur, Corbin Bosch, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, Raj Bawa, Robin Minz, Naman Dhir, Ryan Rickelton, AM Ghazanfar, Mayank Markande, Danish Malewar, Ashwani Kumar, Mohammed Salahuddin Izhar, Will Jacks, Mitchell Santner, Mayank Rawat, Atharva Ankolekar, Raghu Sharma

Kolkata Knight Riders - Finn Allen, Ajinkya Rahane (C), Cameron Green, Tim Seifert (WK), Rovman Powell, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Sunil Narine, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kartik Tyagi, Umran Malik, Rahul Tripathi, Manish Pandey, Vaibhav Arora, Rachin Ravindra, Blessing Muzarabani, Navdeep Saini, Prashant Solanki, Daksh Kamra, Sarthak Ranjan, Tejasvi Dahiya, Saurabh Dubey