Sanju Samson scored a masterclass century, remaining unbeaten on 101 off 54 balls. This was his second century of IPL 2026.
MI vs CSK: Sanju Samson Century Powers Chennai To Huge 103-Run Win Over Mumbai
IPL 2026, MI vs CSK Highlights: Sanju Samson hits a brilliant century as CSK set a target of 208 for MI at Wankhede. Follow live updates and the latest points table.
- Sanju Samson's century powered CSK to 207/6.
- Mumbai Indians faltered, losing three wickets early.
- CSK's win boosts playoff hopes, impacting standings.
- Samson reached his second IPL 2026 century.
IPL 2026, MI vs CSK Highlights: The "El Clasico" of IPL 2026 lived up to its billing tonight as the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) secured a dominant position against the Mumbai Indians (MI). A masterclass century from Sanju Samson served as the backbone of Chennai's innings, leaving the home side with a mountain to climb under the lights of the Wankhede Stadium.
After being put in to bat by Mumbai captain Hardik Pandya, Chennai posted a massive 207/6. Samson’s unbeaten 101 off 54 balls was the highlight of the night, featuring 10 boundaries and six towering sixes. Despite a disciplined spell from Allah Ghazanfar, the Mumbai bowlers were largely unable to stop Samson's aggressive assault.
Samson Leads the Charge
The Chennai innings began with high energy as Ruturaj Gaikwad and Sanju Samson took early control. Samson reached his second century of the IPL 2026 season in the final over, joining an elite group of players with five or more IPL hundreds. His ability to manipulate the field and target the short square boundaries kept the Mumbai fielders under constant pressure.
Mumbai's bowling attack struggled with consistency. Hardik Pandya conceded 38 runs in his two overs, while Mitchell Santner was taken for 44 in his four-over quota. Jasprit Bumrah remained the most economical of the lot, but the sheer volume of runs set a daunting target for the five-time champions.
Mumbai Indians Stumble in Chase
Chasing 208, Mumbai’s response started on a shaky note. The home side lost three quick wickets for just 46 runs within the first eight overs. Quinton de Kock fell early for 7, and the middle order faced immediate pressure from a clinical Chennai bowling unit.
Akeal Hosein was the star with the ball early on, picking up two crucial wickets while maintaining an economy rate of just 3.5. An emotional Mukesh Choudhary, playing through personal grief, also struck a vital blow by dismissing de Kock, further denting Mumbai's hopes of a successful chase.
Playoff Implications and Standings
With Mumbai currently needing 162 runs in 12 overs, the win probability has swung heavily in Chennai’s favour. A victory here would be crucial for both teams as they currently sit at the bottom of the IPL 2026 points table.
Chennai’s victory would propel them toward the mid-table, keeping their playoff dreams alive. For Mumbai, a loss at home would mean an increasingly difficult road ahead in the tournament. The match is currently in a timeout break, with Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma at the crease looking to pull off an improbable recovery.
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Frequently Asked Questions
Who scored a century for Chennai Super Kings against Mumbai Indians?
What was the final score posted by Chennai Super Kings?
Chennai Super Kings posted a massive total of 207/6 after being put in to bat. Sanju Samson's century was the highlight of their innings.
Which bowler was the most economical for Mumbai Indians?
Jasprit Bumrah was the most economical bowler for Mumbai Indians. Despite his efforts, the team struggled to contain Chennai's batsmen.
How did Mumbai Indians' chase start?
Mumbai Indians' chase started shakily, losing three quick wickets for just 46 runs within the first eight overs.
What are the playoff implications of this match?
A win for Chennai would help them move towards mid-table and keep playoff hopes alive. A loss for Mumbai would make their path to the playoffs increasingly difficult.