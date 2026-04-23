MI vs CSK LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Hardik Pandya's Mumbai Takes On Ruturaj Gaikwad's Chennai At Wankhede

MI vs CSK LIVE Updates, IPL 2026: Welcome to our live coverage of Match 33 of IPL 2026, where the Mumbai Indians (MI) host the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in a high-stakes encounter between two five-time champions. The iconic Wankhede Stadium is set for a tactical showdown as Hardik Pandya and Ruturaj Gaikwad fight to keep their IPL 2026 playoff dreams alive in this crucial mid-season clash.

Mumbai enters this contest with renewed momentum after a massive 99-run victory over Gujarat Titans, ending their early-season slump. In contrast, Chennai is looking to find stability after a narrow 10-run loss to Hyderabad, currently sitting at eighth in the IPL 2026 points table, just behind Mumbai.

MI vs CSK: Win or Perish in the El Clasico

For both franchises, this is effectively a knockout game. With only two wins each from their first six matches, another defeat could make the road to the IPL 2026 playoffs mathematically difficult. Hardik Pandya will be banking on the sensational form of Tilak Varma, fresh off a century, while Jasprit Bumrah remains the key to silencing the CSK top order.

The Super Kings, meanwhile, are battling a mounting injury crisis. Boasting a lineup that includes captain Ruturaj Gaikwad and Shivam Dube, Chennai will look to exploit any early movement under the Wankhede lights. All eyes are on the MS Dhoni injury update, as the veteran continues to recover from a calf strain, with his participation likely to be a late matchday decision.

Wankhede Stadium Pitch Report: A Batter’s Paradise

The red-soil surface at the Wankhede Stadium is expected to be the biggest talking point today. Known as one of the most batting-friendly venues in IPL 2026, the pitch offers consistent pace and bounce. However, with the evening dew expected to settle, the MI vs CSK toss becomes a significant factor as captains traditionally prefer to bowl first and chase under the lights.

Historical data from this season shows high-scoring matches at this venue. While the short boundaries and fast outfield favour stroke-makers like Suryakumar Yadav, bowlers like Jasprit Bumrah and Matheesha Pathirana will rely on their yorkers to contain the scoring in the death overs.

Team News and Key Match-Ups

The potential return of Rohit Sharma from a hamstring issue could provide the veteran experience Mumbai needs at the top of the order. On the other side, Chennai will rely on their experienced core to handle the high-pressure environment of the Wankhede. The battle between Mumbai's power-hitters and Chennai's tactical bowling changes will define the outcome.

Stay tuned as we bring you the live toss result and confirmed MI vs CSK playing 11 at 7:00 PM IST. We will provide live score updates, pitch insights, and ball-by-ball analysis throughout this legendary IPL rivalry.