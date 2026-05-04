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HomeSportsIPLManish Pandey Scripts Unique IPL Feat, Joins Kohli, Rohit In Elite Club

Manish Pandey Scripts Unique IPL Feat, Joins Kohli, Rohit In Elite Club

Manish Pandey creates IPL history by playing all 19 seasons, joining Kohli and Rohit in an elite club. A journey defined by consistency and key milestones.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 04 May 2026 04:27 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Manish Pandey played in all 19 IPL seasons.
  • He joins Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.
  • Pandey scored the first Indian IPL century.

Manish Pandey IPL Record: Veteran Indian batter Manish Pandey has added another remarkable achievement to his long IPL journey, marking a milestone that only a handful of players have managed to reach. In the 2026 season of the Indian Premier League, Pandey etched his name alongside some of the biggest names in the tournament’s history. Over nearly two decades, Pandey has remained relevant despite changing teams, formats and team dynamics.

A Rare 19-Season Achievement

Pandey featured in the playing XI for Kolkata Knight Riders during their clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad. With this appearance, he unlocked a rare record. The 36-year-old has now played in all 19 seasons of the IPL, becoming only the third cricketer to do so.

Before him, this milestone was achieved only by Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. This feat highlights not just longevity, but also consistency and adaptability in one of the most competitive T20 leagues in the world.

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KKR brought Pandey into the XI in place of Ramandeep Singh in their last IPL 2026 fixture, and this inclusion turned into a historic moment even before he faced a ball.

From First Indian IPL Century To Now

Pandey’s IPL journey has been filled with landmark moments. He was the first Indian batter to score a century in the IPL, achieving the feat in 2009 while playing for Royal Challengers Bangalore. Interestingly, the inaugural 2008 season saw no Indian player reach the three-figure mark.

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He began his IPL career with Mumbai Indians but had limited opportunities in the first season. It was the following year, when RCB backed him and Pandey made headlines with his historic century, repaying the team’s faith in style.

Now, years later, he has added another significant chapter to his IPL story. Being part of all 19 seasons is not just about participation but reflects durability, discipline and the ability to evolve with the game.

With this milestone, Pandey strengthens his legacy as one of the most enduring Indian players in IPL history, standing tall alongside the likes of Kohli and Rohit.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What significant milestone has Manish Pandey achieved in the 2026 IPL season?

Manish Pandey has become only the third cricketer to play in all 19 seasons of the IPL. This achievement highlights his longevity and consistency in the tournament.

Who are the other two cricketers who have achieved this 19-season IPL milestone?

Before Manish Pandey, this rare feat was achieved by Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. Pandey now joins them in this exclusive group.

When and for which team did Manish Pandey score the first-ever IPL century by an Indian batter?

Manish Pandey made history by scoring the first IPL century by an Indian batter in 2009. He achieved this remarkable feat while playing for Royal Challengers Bangalore.

About the author ABP Live Sports

ABP Live Sports delivers fast, accurate coverage of cricket, football and global sporting action, tracking live scores, match highlights, player form, records and big tournament moments, while offering sharp analysis that keeps fans informed, invested and ahead of every game-changing play.
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Published at : 04 May 2026 04:27 PM (IST)
Tags :
Virat Kohli Manish Pandey ROHIT SHARMA IPL
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