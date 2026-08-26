Major IPL Decision In September! BCCI Sets Date For Crucial Election

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom BCCI's September 18 AGM to finalize major administrative decisions.

IPL Governing Council, ICC representatives' elections among key agenda.

Andaman and Nicobar Islands seek BCCI associate member status.

BCCI Meeting: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is preparing for its annual general meeting in Mumbai on September 18, with several important administrative decisions expected to come under discussion. Among the key items on the agenda are elections for two IPL Governing Council positions, including the post of IPL chairman, along with the appointment of the board's representatives to the International Cricket Council (ICC). The possible inclusion of Andaman and Nicobar Islands as a BCCI associate member is another issue expected to attract attention.

IPL Chairman Election Among Key Decisions

BCCI secretary Devjit Saikia has informed the board's full members about the election process for two IPL Governing Council positions.

Arun Singh Dhumal is the current IPL chairman, and the upcoming election could determine who occupies the position going forward.

Member associations have been asked to submit details of their representatives for inclusion in the electoral roll by August 31.

The voter list is scheduled to be published on September 1, while candidates will be able to submit their nominations on September 10 between 11am and 4pm. The final list of candidates will be released the following day, ahead of the September 18 vote.

The AGM will also deal with the appointment of a BCCI ombudsman and ethics officer. The selection of the board's delegate or representative to the ICC is also expected to feature in the proceedings.

Andaman & Nicobar Cricket Association Could Get BCCI Recognition

Another potentially significant development concerns cricket administration in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

The BCCI is expected to consider a proposal to grant the region associate team status. Member associations have already received a notice regarding the proposal, with the final decision set to be taken after discussion at the AGM.

Recognition would not automatically mean an immediate entry into India's domestic competitions.

However, establishing a separate cricket association could provide a major boost to the region's cricketing infrastructure and help create a more structured pathway for local players.

The BCCI currently has 38 full members. Meanwhile, discussions around expanding domestic opportunities are also gaining momentum elsewhere, with calls for Uttar Pradesh to have three separate Ranji Trophy teams.

Although the board has yet to take a decision on that proposal, the growing demand highlights the broader push to create more opportunities for players in India's increasingly large cricketing ecosystem.