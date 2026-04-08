Major Boost For KKR; Cricket Australia Issues Fitness Clearance To This Superstar

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IPL 2026: The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have received long-awaited news regarding their marquee signing, Cameron Green. The 26-year-old all-rounder has been granted fitness clearance by Cricket Australia (CA) to resume bowling duties in IPL 2026. This development comes just in time for Kolkata’s high-stakes encounter against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on 9 April at the Eden Gardens.

Green, who was acquired for a staggering ₹25.20 crore, has played as a specialist batter in KKR’s opening three fixtures. His performance with the bat has been underwhelming, with scores of 18, 2, and 4. However, his return to full all-rounder status is expected to fix the severe imbalance in the Kolkata bowling attack.

Cricket Australia's Intervention

The Australian’s inability to bowl had become a point of public contention. Following a defeat to the Mumbai Indians on 31 March, KKR captain Ajinkya Rahane expressed his frustration when asked about Green’s role.

“Ask Cricket Australia,” Rahane replied sharply, highlighting a disconnect between the franchise and the national board.

In response, a Cricket Australia spokesperson clarified that Green was managing a minor lower back injury sustained prior to the tournament. The board mandated a 10 to 12-day rebuilding phase for his bowling workload to prevent a long-term setback. CA maintained that KKR had been fully briefed on this recovery timeline before the season began.

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Green light in the nets 💪🟢 pic.twitter.com/wQmpihHCIE — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) April 8, 2026

Desperate Times for the Kolkata Bowling Unit

The timing of Green's clearance is critical for KKR, as their bowling department has been decimated by injuries and availability issues. The team is currently missing several key pacers:

Mustafizur Rahman: Removed from the squad following instructions from the BCCI.

Harshit Rana & Akash Deep: Both ruled out due to injuries, replaced by Navdeep Saini and Saurabh Dubey.

Matheesha Pathirana: Resumed net practice but his participation in the season remains unconfirmed.

Sunil Narine & Varun Chakravarthy: Missed the recent abandoned match against Punjab Kings due to illness and minor injury respectively.

Encounter With LSG

With Green now available to bowl, KKR management can finally field the balanced XI they envisioned during the auction. The lanky Australian's ability to extract bounce on the Eden Gardens surface will be a vital asset against a strong LSG top order.

Coach Abhishek Nayar had previously described Green as a "long-term investment." While the pressure has been mounting on the expensive star to justify his price tag, his return to bowling provides KKR with the tactical flexibility they have lacked in the early stages of the competition.