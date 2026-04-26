Lungi Ngidi suffered a worrying on-field injury scare after a heavy fall, hitting the back of his head while attempting a catch.
Lungi Ngidi Gives First Update After IPL 2026 Head Injury Incident
South African pacer Lungi Ngidi reassures fans after scary head injury in IPL 2026, saying “all good” as DC rue missed chances in record PBKS chase.
- Lungi Ngidi reassured fans via Instagram after an injury scare.
- Ngidi fell hard, hitting the back of his head attempting a catch.
- He was taken to hospital for observation and later discharged.
Lungi Ngidi First Reaction: After a worrying on-field injury scare during the IPL 2026 clash between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Punjab Kings (PBKS), the former's fast bowler, Lungi Ngidi has finally spoken out, offering reassurance to fans and teammates. The incident took place at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, where the pacer suffered a heavy fall, hitting the back of his head on the ground while attempting a catch. In his first public response, Ngidi took to social media to share a brief but comforting update.
Ngidi Shares Update Via Instagram
Lungi Ngidi’s Instagram story. 👏❤️ pic.twitter.com/w5HIUr2WXl— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 26, 2026
Ngidi uploaded a simple Instagram story to put out his first public reaction after the injury scare, easing fears over his condition, writing:
"Thank you for the messages, all good,"
The fast bowler was subsequently taken to BLK-Max Super Speciality Hospital for observation after sustaining impact to the back of his head. He has since reportedly been discharged, providing further relief regarding his condition.
Check Out: WATCH: Fan Grabs Abhishek Sharma, Pulls Him Forcefully In Viral Video
DC Struggle In Ngidi’s Absence
Ngidi’s absence during the latter stages of the match proved to be a significant setback for DC. Tasked with defending a massive total, the bowling unit failed to maintain control as PBKS launched a stunning chase.
Despite posting an imposing 264/2, largely built on a remarkable unbeaten 152 by KL Rahul, Delhi could not capitalise on their strong position. The opposition batters made full use of favourable conditions, eventually completing the chase with seven balls remaining, the highest successful run chase in IPL history.
Missed Chances Prove Costly
Delhi’s struggles were compounded by lapses in the field. Dropped catches at crucial moments handed Punjab multiple lifelines, allowing their batters to continue building momentum.
The chase was set up by a powerful start from the PBKS openers before being finished off by Shreyas Iyer, who ensured there were no late hiccups.
Before You Go
Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat
Frequently Asked Questions
What happened to Lungi Ngidi during the DC vs PBKS match?
What was Lungi Ngidi's first public reaction to his injury?
Ngidi shared a brief Instagram story thanking fans for their messages and stating that he was 'all good'.
Was Lungi Ngidi hospitalized after the injury?
Yes, he was taken to BLK-Max Super Speciality Hospital for observation due to the impact on the back of his head. He has since reportedly been discharged.
How did Lungi Ngidi's absence affect the Delhi Capitals?
His absence was a significant setback. The bowling unit struggled to defend a large total against Punjab Kings, who completed the highest successful run chase in IPL history.