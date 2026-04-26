Lungi Ngidi Gives First Update After IPL 2026 Head Injury Incident

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Lungi Ngidi reassured fans via Instagram after an injury scare.

Ngidi fell hard, hitting the back of his head attempting a catch.

He was taken to hospital for observation and later discharged.

Lungi Ngidi First Reaction: After a worrying on-field injury scare during the IPL 2026 clash between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Punjab Kings (PBKS), the former's fast bowler, Lungi Ngidi has finally spoken out, offering reassurance to fans and teammates. The incident took place at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, where the pacer suffered a heavy fall, hitting the back of his head on the ground while attempting a catch. In his first public response, Ngidi took to social media to share a brief but comforting update.

Ngidi Shares Update Via Instagram

Ngidi uploaded a simple Instagram story to put out his first public reaction after the injury scare, easing fears over his condition, writing:

"Thank you for the messages, all good,"

The fast bowler was subsequently taken to BLK-Max Super Speciality Hospital for observation after sustaining impact to the back of his head. He has since reportedly been discharged, providing further relief regarding his condition.

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DC Struggle In Ngidi’s Absence

Ngidi’s absence during the latter stages of the match proved to be a significant setback for DC. Tasked with defending a massive total, the bowling unit failed to maintain control as PBKS launched a stunning chase.

Despite posting an imposing 264/2, largely built on a remarkable unbeaten 152 by KL Rahul, Delhi could not capitalise on their strong position. The opposition batters made full use of favourable conditions, eventually completing the chase with seven balls remaining, the highest successful run chase in IPL history.

Missed Chances Prove Costly

Delhi’s struggles were compounded by lapses in the field. Dropped catches at crucial moments handed Punjab multiple lifelines, allowing their batters to continue building momentum.

The chase was set up by a powerful start from the PBKS openers before being finished off by Shreyas Iyer, who ensured there were no late hiccups.