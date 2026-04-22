LSG vs RR LIVE Updates, IPL 2026: Rishabh Pant's Lucknow Takes On Riyan Parag's Rajasthan At Ekana Stadium

LSG vs RR LIVE Updates, IPL 2026: Welcome to our live coverage of Match 32 of IPL 2026, where the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) face a must-win situation against the high-flying Rajasthan Royals (RR). The Ekana Cricket Stadium is set for a tactical showdown as Rishabh Pant and his men fight to keep their playoff dreams alive.

Lucknow enters this contest on the back of three consecutive defeats, leaving them in a precarious position in the standings. In contrast, Riyan Parag’s Royals are looking to reclaim their spot at the top of the table after a minor slip-up in their previous two outings.

LSG vs RR: Win or Perish for Lucknow

For the hosts, this is effectively a knockout game. With only two wins from six matches, another loss could make their path to the playoffs mathematically improbable. Captain Rishabh Pant will be banking on his experienced core to finally produce a complete performance under the intense Lucknow heat.

The Royals, meanwhile, have been the pace-setters for much of the season. Boasting an explosive batting lineup featuring Yashasvi Jaiswal and the in-form Riyan Parag, Rajasthan will look to exploit any weakness in the LSG bowling unit during the Powerplay to assert early dominance.

Ekana Pitch Report: A Test of Technique

The abrasive black-soil surface at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium is expected to be a major talking point today. With temperatures exceeding 40°C during the day, the pitch has become dry and dusty, promising significant assistance for spinners like Ravi Bishnoi and Krunal Pandya.

Historical data suggests that stroke-making becomes difficult as the ball starts to grip and turn. A par score is estimated around 175–185, and while dew might play a minor role in the second innings, the long boundaries will force batters to rely on placement rather than brute force.

Team News and Key Match-Ups

All eyes are on the potential return of Mayank Yadav, whose raw pace could provide the spark LSG desperately needs to unsettle the RR top order. On the other side, Jofra Archer remains a constant threat, frequently picking up crucial wickets with the new ball.

Stay tuned as we bring you the live toss result and confirmed playing 11 at 7:00 PM IST. We will provide pitch insights and ball-by-ball updates throughout this crucial encounter.