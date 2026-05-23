LSG and PBKS have met seven times in the IPL. PBKS has won four matches, while LSG has won three.
LSG vs PBKS IPL 2026: Toss Result & Final Playing XIs
PBKS meet LSG in a must-win contest to keep their IPL 2026 Playoff hopes alive. Find out who won the toss and both teams' playing XIs ahead.
- Punjab Kings need a win against Lucknow Super Giants for playoff hopes.
- PBKS also hope for favorable results in other IPL matches.
- Punjab holds a 4-3 lead over Lucknow in IPL head-to-head record.
LSG vs PBKS IPL 2026: Punjab Kings enter their biggest IPL 2026 match as they take on Lucknow Super Giants in a last ditch effort to keep their Playoff hopes alive. With 13 points in the bank, the Shreyas Iyer-led side needs nothing less than a win to stay in contention, and then hope that Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals win their respective matches, eliminating Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders in the process. However, they first need to beat Rishabh Pant's LSG, which despite being eliminated look in great touch of late.
Coin toss for the LSG vs PBKS IPL 2026 match will be conducted at 7:00 PM IST with the playing XIs expected to be revealed shortly afterwards. All details will be updated here accordingly.
LSG vs PBKS: IPL Head-To-Head Record Explored
Lucknow Super Giants and Punjab Kings have only met seven times in IPL thus far, given that the former franchise only debuted in 2022.
PBKS holds a slight edge in this fixture, with four wins while LSG has three wins to its name. The two have already met once before this season in a match that went Punjab's way.
As for their last five meetings, Punjab Kings have dominated with four wins.
However, the dynamics have now changed drastically. Lucknow, despite their loss against Rajasthan Royals, look in great touch, especially with the bat, while PBKS is on an extended losing streak.
What adds to the pressure is the risk of being elimiated from the tournament if they lose, with no second chances or Net Run Rate in play.
Before You Go
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is the head-to-head record between LSG and PBKS in the IPL?
What is at stake for Punjab Kings in their match against LSG?
Punjab Kings need a win to keep their playoff hopes alive and must hope for specific outcomes in other matches.
When will the coin toss for the LSG vs PBKS match take place?
The coin toss for the LSG vs PBKS IPL 2026 match will be conducted at 7:00 PM IST.
How have the teams performed in their last five meetings?
Punjab Kings have dominated their last five meetings against Lucknow Super Giants, winning four of them.