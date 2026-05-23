Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
CricketLive ScoreSchedulesResultsTeamsOrange CapPurple Cap
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsIPLLSG vs PBKS IPL 2026: Toss Result & Final Playing XIs

LSG vs PBKS IPL 2026: Toss Result & Final Playing XIs

PBKS meet LSG in a must-win contest to keep their IPL 2026 Playoff hopes alive. Find out who won the toss and both teams' playing XIs ahead.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 23 May 2026 06:30 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Punjab Kings need a win against Lucknow Super Giants for playoff hopes.
  • PBKS also hope for favorable results in other IPL matches.
  • Punjab holds a 4-3 lead over Lucknow in IPL head-to-head record.

LSG vs PBKS IPL 2026: Punjab Kings enter their biggest IPL 2026 match as they take on Lucknow Super Giants in a last ditch effort to keep their Playoff hopes alive. With 13 points in the bank, the Shreyas Iyer-led side needs nothing less than a win to stay in contention, and then hope that Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals win their respective matches, eliminating Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders in the process. However, they first need to beat Rishabh Pant's LSG, which despite being eliminated look in great touch of late.

Coin toss for the LSG vs PBKS IPL 2026 match will be conducted at 7:00 PM IST with the playing XIs expected to be revealed shortly afterwards. All details will be updated here accordingly.

LSG vs PBKS: IPL Head-To-Head Record Explored

Lucknow Super Giants and Punjab Kings have only met seven times in IPL thus far, given that the former franchise only debuted in 2022. 

PBKS holds a slight edge in this fixture, with four wins while LSG has three wins to its name. The two have already met once before this season in a match that went Punjab's way. 

As for their last five meetings, Punjab Kings have dominated with four wins.

However, the dynamics have now changed drastically. Lucknow, despite their loss against Rajasthan Royals, look in great touch, especially with the bat, while PBKS is on an extended losing streak. 

What adds to the pressure is the risk of being elimiated from the tournament if they lose, with no second chances or Net Run Rate in play. 

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the head-to-head record between LSG and PBKS in the IPL?

LSG and PBKS have met seven times in the IPL. PBKS has won four matches, while LSG has won three.

What is at stake for Punjab Kings in their match against LSG?

Punjab Kings need a win to keep their playoff hopes alive and must hope for specific outcomes in other matches.

When will the coin toss for the LSG vs PBKS match take place?

The coin toss for the LSG vs PBKS IPL 2026 match will be conducted at 7:00 PM IST.

How have the teams performed in their last five meetings?

Punjab Kings have dominated their last five meetings against Lucknow Super Giants, winning four of them.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 23 May 2026 06:30 PM (IST)
Tags :
Rishabh Pant PBKS Shreyas Iyer IPL LSG
Advertisement

Top Headlines

IPL
LSG vs PBKS IPL 2026: Toss Result & Final Playing XIs
LSG vs PBKS IPL 2026: Toss Result & Final Playing XIs
IPL
LSG vs PBKS IPL 2026: Pitch Report, Weather Forecast & Punjab Kings’ Playoff Scenario Explained
LSG vs PBKS IPL 2026: Pitch Report, Weather Forecast & Punjab Kings’ Playoff Scenario Explained
IPL
Five Record-Breaking Moments And Stats From IPL That Still Remain Iconic
Five Record-Breaking Moments And Stats From IPL That Still Remain Iconic
IPL
LSG Suffer Massive Blow Ahead Of PBKS Clash As Mitchell Marsh Exits IPL 2026: Report
LSG Suffer Massive Blow Ahead Of PBKS Clash As Mitchell Marsh Exits IPL 2026: Report
Advertisement

Videos

WEATHER ALERT: Severe Heatwave Grips Bihar and North India, Heat Alert Issued in 14 Districts
BREAKING NEWS: Akhilesh Yadav slams UP government over electricity crisis
Breaking: Ajay Rai Claims Viral Abusive Video Against PM Modi is AI-Generated
BREAKING NEWS: Marco Rubio lands in Delhi for high-level diplomatic visit
BREAKING NEWS: High Court orders second postmortem in Twisha Sharma case
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
Great Nicobar: India’s Strategic Frontier In The Indian Ocean
Opinion
Embed widget