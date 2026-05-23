LSG vs PBKS IPL 2026: Pitch Report, Weather Forecast & Punjab Kings’ Playoff Scenario Explained

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom PBKS needs a win against LSG to keep IPL playoff hopes alive.

Ekana Stadium pitch favors bowlers, especially spinners and cutters.

LSG aims to finish their IPL 2026 campaign positively.

LSG vs PBKS IPL 2026: Lucknow Super Giants and Punjab Kings are set to clash at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow in what promises to be a high-pressure encounter, especially for PBKS. For Shreyas Iyer’s side, the equation is simple, win or be elimiated from the Playoff race. While Lucknow are already out of contention, they have shown signs of aggressive and fearless cricket in recent outings and will be eager to finish their season on a positive note. Therefore, this fixture is expected to be a tough test for last year's finalists.

Ekana Stadium Pitch Report

The surface at the Ekana Cricket Stadium has largely favoured bowlers throughout IPL 2026, particularly spinners. Out of the six matches played at the venue this season, four have turned into low-scoring contests where batters struggled to dominate consistently.

The pitch has generally remained slow and slightly sluggish, allowing spinners to extract grip and turn during the middle overs.

Fast bowlers who rely on hard lengths and cutters have also found assistance from the surface, especially during the second innings when the wicket tends to slow down further.

Because of these conditions, teams batting first could prefer setting a competitive target rather than chasing under pressure later in the evening.

Also Check: LSG Suffer Massive Blow Ahead Of PBKS Clash As Mitchell Marsh Exits IPL 2026: Report

PBKS Face Massive Playoff Pressure

Shreyas Iyer and Punjab Kings enter the contest needing a win to remain alive in the qualification race. A win against LSG would take PBKS to 15 points. However, even that may not guarantee qualification automatically.

Punjab would then require Rajasthan Royals to lose their final league match against Mumbai Indians. Additionally, Kolkata Knight Riders must also fail to win their final fixture.

If both Punjab and Kolkata finish on 15 points, qualification will eventually be decided by Net Run Rate.

Meanwhile, Lucknow captain Rishabh Pant will be hoping his side can end a difficult campaign strongly despite already being eliminated from the tournament.

Weather Forecast For LSG vs PBKS

The weather in Lucknow is expected to remain clear, with no rain threat during the match as per weather forecasts.

The game is scheduled to begin at 7:30 PM IST, with temperatures likely hovering around 41-42 degrees Celsius at the start. Conditions are expected to become slightly more comfortable later in the evening, with temperatures dropping closer to 35-36 degrees Celsius after 8:30 PM.

Given the dry conditions and generally spin-friendly surface, bowlers could once again play a decisive role in determining the outcome of this crucial IPL 2026 fixture.