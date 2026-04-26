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HomeSportsIPLIPL 2026 LSG vs KKR Live Toss Result And Confirmed Playing 11

IPL 2026 LSG vs KKR Live Toss Result And Confirmed Playing 11

IPL 2026 LSG vs KKR Live: Get the LSG vs KKR live toss result and confirmed playing 11. Follow the Lucknow Super Giants vs Kolkata Knight Riders match time and team news.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 26 Apr 2026 07:10 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • LSG faces KKR in a crucial IPL survival match.
  • Both teams aim to avoid the bottom of the table.
  • Mayank Yadav seeks form; LSG's powerplay bowling excels.
  • Pathirana returns for KKR, boosting death-over capabilities.

LSG vs KKR Live: The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) have won the toss and elected to bowl first against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the BRSABV Ekana Cricket Stadium tonight.

Captain Rishabh Pant opted to chase on a black-soil surface that is expected to be slow and two-paced. The decision aligns with the venue's recent trend where teams batting second find more ease as the game progresses.

Both franchises are desperate for a win to climb out of the bottom half of the IPL 2026 standings. This Match 38 fixture represents a vital opportunity for either side to ignite a late-season comeback.

Also Read: Sanju Samson Goes Past All Indian Batsmen With This Record; Dhoni, Rohit, Kohli Behind

Pitch Report: A Bowler-Friendly Surface

Analysts suggest the pitch tonight is built on black soil, making it a slow and grip-heavy surface. Spinners like Varun Chakaravarthy and Sunil Narine will likely find significant assistance during the middle overs.

Large boundaries at the Ekana Stadium will make clearing the rope difficult, rewarding patient batting and surgical stroke-play. A par score is expected to be in the range of 165 to 175 runs.

While dew remains a factor, the lack of recent rain in Lucknow suggests it may not be as pronounced as in coastal venues. However, the decision to bowl first indicates Lucknow's confidence in their chasing abilities.

Also Read: WATCH: Anushka Sharma Stops 'Money Shower' On Virat Kohli After IPL Cameraman Spots Her

LSG vs KKR Confirmed Playing 11: Final Team Sheets

Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Mukul Choudhary, George Linde, Mohammed Shami, Prince Yadav, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Mohsin Khan

Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Ajinkya Rahane(c), Tim Seifert(w), Cameron Green, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Rovman Powell, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Ramandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Vaibhav Arora, Kartik Tyagi

 

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

Where is the LSG vs KKR match being played?

The match is being played at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium.

What time is the toss for the LSG vs KKR match?

The live toss is scheduled for 7:00 PM IST.

Is Josh Inglis playing for LSG?

No, Josh Inglis remains unavailable due to his wedding.

What is a key strength of the Lucknow Super Giants?

LSG's bowling unit has been clinical in the powerplay, claiming the most wickets with a good economy rate.

Who has joined the KKR squad?

Matheesha Pathirana has linked up with the squad and is expected to strengthen their death bowling.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 26 Apr 2026 06:36 PM (IST)
Tags :
IPL 2026 LSG Vs KKR Live LSG Vs KKR Playing 11 LSg Vs KKR Toss
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