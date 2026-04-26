After Lungi Ngidi, Rovman Powell Out Of Ground For Medical Attention After Marsh's Catch

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Rovman Powell sustains injury attempting spectacular diving catch.

Powell's dive after mis-timed shot leads to hard landing.

Injury severity contrasted with Lungi Ngidi's recent head injury.

Powell walks off, aided by physio, for further assessment.

LSG vs KKR Live: The Ekana Cricket Stadium witnessed a moment of extreme physical commitment tonight as Rovman Powell suffered a nasty injury while completing a brilliant catch. The incident occurred during the second over of the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) chase against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

Facing Vaibhav Arora on the first delivery of the second over, Mitchell Marsh attempted a massive heave across the line. However, the Australian failed to time the shot, sending the ball towering high into the night sky over the mid-on region.

A Fall At The Ekana

Powell showed exceptional tracking as he ran sideways and adjusted his direction at the last second. He eventually dived to his left, clutching the ball securely, but landed with significant force as his momentum carried him across the turf.

The West Indian remained lying on the ground for several moments, clearly in distress. The KKR medical staff rushed to the middle immediately to attend to the fielder, as the stadium fell silent following the impact of the heavy landing, because a similar situation unfolded at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday involving Lungi Ngidi.

Also Read: Bad News For DC! Lungi Ngidi Stretchered Off After Scary Fall During Catch Attempt IN DC vs PBKS

Reminders of Lungi Ngidi’s Injury

The frightening nature of the fall drew immediate comparisons to Lungi Ngidi’s serious head injury from Saturday’s clash. Like Ngidi, Powell was trying to intercept a high ball when the momentum led to a dangerous collision with the ground.

Fortunately, the outcome for Powell appears far less severe than the emergency situation faced by the Delhi Capitals pacer. While Ngidi required an immediate green corridor transfer to hospital, Powell was able to leave the field under his own power.

Also Read: Lungi Ngidi Hospitalised In 11 Minutes: Delhi Police Created Green Corridor In Peak Traffic

Walking Off The Field

After receiving initial treatment on the pitch, Powell was seen walking gingerly back toward the dugout. Although he appeared to be in considerable pain and was helped by the team physio, his ability to walk on his own feet provided immense relief to the Kolkata camp.

Another player has taken the field as a substitute fielder while Powell undergoes further assessment in the dressing room.

Also Read: 'I Apologise': BCCI, Ajit Agarkar Told To Follow 'Brian Lara' Path For Vaibhav Sooryvanshi's India Debut