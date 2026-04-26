Rovman Powell suffered a nasty injury while taking a catch in the second over of the match. He landed with significant force after diving to secure the ball.
After Lungi Ngidi, Rovman Powell Out Of Ground For Medical Attention After Marsh's Catch
LSG vs KKR Live: KKR's Rovman Powell suffers a mild injury while taking a sensational catch to dismiss Mitchell Marsh in IPL 2026. Get the latest injury updates here
- Rovman Powell sustains injury attempting spectacular diving catch.
- Powell's dive after mis-timed shot leads to hard landing.
- Injury severity contrasted with Lungi Ngidi's recent head injury.
- Powell walks off, aided by physio, for further assessment.
LSG vs KKR Live: The Ekana Cricket Stadium witnessed a moment of extreme physical commitment tonight as Rovman Powell suffered a nasty injury while completing a brilliant catch. The incident occurred during the second over of the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) chase against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).
Facing Vaibhav Arora on the first delivery of the second over, Mitchell Marsh attempted a massive heave across the line. However, the Australian failed to time the shot, sending the ball towering high into the night sky over the mid-on region.
A Fall At The Ekana
Powell showed exceptional tracking as he ran sideways and adjusted his direction at the last second. He eventually dived to his left, clutching the ball securely, but landed with significant force as his momentum carried him across the turf.
The West Indian remained lying on the ground for several moments, clearly in distress. The KKR medical staff rushed to the middle immediately to attend to the fielder, as the stadium fell silent following the impact of the heavy landing, because a similar situation unfolded at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday involving Lungi Ngidi.
Also Read: Bad News For DC! Lungi Ngidi Stretchered Off After Scary Fall During Catch Attempt IN DC vs PBKS
Reminders of Lungi Ngidi’s Injury
The frightening nature of the fall drew immediate comparisons to Lungi Ngidi’s serious head injury from Saturday’s clash. Like Ngidi, Powell was trying to intercept a high ball when the momentum led to a dangerous collision with the ground.
Fortunately, the outcome for Powell appears far less severe than the emergency situation faced by the Delhi Capitals pacer. While Ngidi required an immediate green corridor transfer to hospital, Powell was able to leave the field under his own power.
Also Read: Lungi Ngidi Hospitalised In 11 Minutes: Delhi Police Created Green Corridor In Peak Traffic
Walking Off The Field
After receiving initial treatment on the pitch, Powell was seen walking gingerly back toward the dugout. Although he appeared to be in considerable pain and was helped by the team physio, his ability to walk on his own feet provided immense relief to the Kolkata camp.
Another player has taken the field as a substitute fielder while Powell undergoes further assessment in the dressing room.
Also Read: 'I Apologise': BCCI, Ajit Agarkar Told To Follow 'Brian Lara' Path For Vaibhav Sooryvanshi's India Debut
Before You Go
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Frequently Asked Questions
What happened to Rovman Powell during the LSG vs KKR match?
What was the nature of Rovman Powell's injury?
Powell was in visible distress after landing heavily. While he was attended to by medical staff, he was able to walk off the field under his own power.
Was Rovman Powell's injury as serious as Lungi Ngidi's?
No, Powell's injury appears less severe. Unlike Ngidi, who required a hospital transfer, Powell could walk off the field himself.
Where did the incident involving Rovman Powell occur?
The incident took place at the Ekana Cricket Stadium during the match between Lucknow Super Giants and Kolkata Knight Riders.