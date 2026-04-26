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HomeSportsIPLIPL 2026 Gets Its First Super Over As LSG vs KKR Match Tied

IPL 2026 Gets Its First Super Over As LSG vs KKR Match Tied

LSG vs KKR Highlights: Match tied at Ekana and goes into super over for conclusion.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 26 Apr 2026 11:43 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Mohsin Khan's five-wicket haul restricted Kolkata's strong batting lineup.
  • Rinku Singh's 83 runs secured a late surge for Kolkata.
  • Mohammed Shami tied the match with a six off final ball.
  • LSG and KKR tied their IPL 2026 match dramatically.

LSG vs KKR Highlights: The Ekana Cricket Stadium witnessed one of the most dramatic finishes in IPL 2026 history tonight. The clash between Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) ended in a heart-stopping tie after Mohammed Shami smashed a six off the final delivery.

Lucknow required six runs to win from the last ball of the match. Facing Kartik Tyagi, Shami cleared the boundary ropes to level the scores at 155, marking only the second tie of the current season.

Rinku Singh’s Final Over Frenzy

Earlier, Kolkata’s innings was salvaged by Rinku Singh, who played a magnificent unbeaten knock of 83 off 51 deliveries. With the visitors reeling at 93/7, Rinku anchored the side before exploding in the final over against Digvesh Rathi.

Rinku smashed four consecutive sixes in the 20th over, collecting 26 runs to propel the Knight Riders to 155/7. His ability to finish strong turned a precarious situation into a fighting total on a slow, challenging Ekana surface.

Mohsin Khan Claims Historic Five-Fer

Lucknow’s bowling dominance was spearheaded by Mohsin Khan, who dismantled the Kolkata top order with a devastating spell. The left-arm pacer finished with career-best figures of 5/23, including a rare maiden over during the powerplay phase.

His triple-strike in the middle overs initially left Kolkata in disarray. However, the lack of support from the other end during the death overs allowed the visitors to claw back into the contest through Rinku's individual brilliance.

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 26 Apr 2026 11:31 PM (IST)
Tags :
LSG Vs KKR LSG Vs KKR Highlights IPL 2026
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