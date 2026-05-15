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HomeSportsIPLLSG vs CSK Live Toss Result And Final Playing 11: All Team Updates From Ekana

LSG vs CSK Live Toss Result And Final Playing 11: All Team Updates From Ekana

Get the latest LSG vs CSK live toss result and final playing 11 updates for Match 59 of IPL 2026. Stay tuned as Lucknow Super Giants host Chennai Super Kings in a crucial encounter.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 15 May 2026 07:13 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • LSG and CSK face off in IPL 2026 Match 59.
  • Toss scheduled for 7:00 PM IST at Ekana Stadium.
  • Predicted playing XIs for both Lucknow and Chennai.
  • Ekana pitch offers balance; hot weather with shower chances.

LSG vs CSK Toss Update, Playing 11: Lucknow Super Giants have won the toss and elected to bowl first against Chennai Super Kings in Match 59 of IPL 2026 at the Ekana Stadium. Following a hot afternoon in the city, Rishabh Pant has opted to chase, citing potential dew later in the evening. Both sides have finalised their lineups as they prepare for this critical mid-table encounter.

LSG vs CSK Live Toss Update

The coin was flipped at 7:00 PM IST between Rishabh Pant and Ruturaj Gaikwad. The home captain won the toss and immediately chose to put the visitors in to bat.

Toss Result: Lucknow Super Giants won the toss

Decision: Lucknow Super Giants elected to bowl first

LSG vs CSK Final Playing 11

Lucknow Super Giants: Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran, Aiden Markram, Rishabh Pant (W/C), Mukul Choudhary, Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Mohammed Shami, Mayank Yadav, Akash Maharaj Singh, Prince Yadav

Chennai Super Kings: Sanju Samson (W), Ruturaj Gaikwad (C), Urvil Patel, Kartik Sharma, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Prashant Veer, Anshul Kamboj, Noor Ahmad, Spencer Johnson, Mukesh Choudhary

ALSO READ | ICC Imposes Disciplinary Sanctions On Pakistan: 8 WTC Points Lost, Players Fined 40% Match Fee

Strategic Changes and Impact Subs

Lucknow have bolstered their pace attack with the inclusion of Mayank Yadav, while Chennai have handed a start to Spencer Johnson. These tactical shifts suggest both teams are prepared for a fast-paced start.

The captains will utilise their impact substitutes as the match progresses depending on the conditions of the surface. Chennai will look to post a daunting total to put the home side under pressure.

ALSO READ | Rahul Dravid 'Disagrees' With Gautam Gambhir's Stance On 'Superstar Culture': Reminds Virat Kohli Can Never Be Replaced

Pitch and Weather Report

The surface at the Ekana Stadium appears firm and balanced, although the local ground staff suggest it may slow down as the game continues. Spinners will likely play a role.

With the temperature hovering around 34°C, the players face a demanding evening. The decision to bowl first allows Lucknow to monitor the pitch behaviour before their chase begins later tonight.

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 15 May 2026 06:54 PM (IST)
Tags :
Lucknow Super Giants Vs Chennai Super Kings LSG Vs CSK Live Toss LSG Vs CSK Playing 11 IPL 2026 Match 59 Ekana Stadium Toss Update
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